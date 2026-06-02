Philadelphia Phillies Urged to Trade for Royals’ $51 Million Starter In Latest Rumor

The Philadelphia Phillies already have a very capable starting rotation with names like Zack Wheeler, Christopher Sanchez, and Jesus Luzardo. But with the MLB trade deadline two months away, the Phillies may be all-in this season, and that could lead to Dave Dombrowski doing whatever it takes to propel Philadelphia into a final push for the MLB playoffs or the NL East crown.

With the struggles of Andrew Painter this season, it’s plausible to think the Phillies might be in the market for another starter, and a recent rumor by FanSided.com’s Christoper Kline suggests the Phillies are a ‘dream destination’ for Kansas City Royals‘ starter Michael Wacha, who is in the middle season of a three-year, $51 million deal.

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Should the Phillies Target Michael Wacha?

Michael Wacha has been a very serviceable starter for the Royals for the past three seasons, which led to Kansas City inking him to an extension before the 2025 season.

Wacha has quietly started to emerge as a logical trade target, and here is why Kline believes he could be a good option for the Phillies to target in a trade:

“He’s slightly outperforming his metrics right now, but Wacha can provide valuable stability for a deeper rotation in Philadelphia. He’d be able to pitch behind two bonafides aces in Cristopher Sánchez and Zack Wheeler, with the chance to compete for the postseason without being front-and-center on the marquee. Right now, one of Aaron Nola or Andrew Painter would need to pitch meaningful innings for Philly in October. Wacha can change that.”

Kline does make a very good point at the end, the Phillies need to figure out quickly if they want to keep going forward with Aaron Nola and Andrew Painter, who seem to hurt the Phillies chances whenever they get sent to the mound.

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Michael Wacha as a MLB Starter

Wacha is in his 14th MLB season and has played for six different MLB organizations.

He holds a career pitching record of 115-78 with an ERA of 3.86 over 1700+ innings and 300 total starts.

This season, Wacha has an earned run average mark of 3.23 over 75+ innings. He hasn’t posted an ERA over 3.90 since 2021. Michael Wacha should be a hot commodity if the Royals (obvious sellers) make him available in July.

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