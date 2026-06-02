Detroit Tigers Get Major Gleyber Torres News Before Rays Game

The Detroit Tigers need all the help they can get right now after such a poor start in the first 61 games this season. The Tigers are 23-28, and sit in dead last in the AL Central, which is NOT where the team imagined it would be at the start of the season.

They are currently taking on the Tampa Bay Rays in a three-game series in Tampa Bay, and manager AJ Hinch revealed a string of player news before Tuesday’s contest against the Rays. A notable piece of news includes Gleyber Torres and his status.

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Gleyber Torres Set to Be Activated on Tuesday

Per AJ Hinch on MLB Network Radio, Gleyber Torres is set to be activated for Tuesday’s game against the Rays, and CBSSports rotowire staff wrote this about the expected move:

“Torres has been sidelined since early May while battling a left oblique strain, but he’s been cleared to return to action after playing two rehab games with Triple-A Toledo. Hao-Yu Lee and Zach McKinstry have shared the Tigers’ second-base job since Torres went down, but with Torres returning to the active roster, McKinstry will likely shift to a super utility role and Lee could be demoted back to Triple-A Toledo.”

Oblique injuries can be very tricky in MLB, so the Tigers will likely be keeping a close eye on Torres and how his swing looks. The last month has been a big setback for Gleyber Torres, who is playing on the Qualifying Offer ($22 million), and will hit the open market this winter.

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Gleyber Torres with the Tigers

Gleyber Torres has played 32 games with the Tigers this season, and he has a bWAR of 1.2. Torres is batting .259 with two home runs, two doubles, 25 walks, and an OPS+ of 104 in 116 at-bats.

Last season with the Tigers, Torres clubbed 16 home runs and was named to the MLB All-Star team for the third time in his career.

All in all, over 648 at-bats in a Tigers uniform, Gleyber is hitting .256 with an OBP of .364, 18 home runs, 85 RBI, and an OPS+ of 108.

He should help extend this Tigers lineup, and hopefully lead to some wins as Detroit waits in the wings for Tarik Skubal’s return.

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