Blue Jays-Mets Trade Idea Lands 2X MLB All-Star in Toronto

The MLB trade deadline is just over two months away, and it’s finally time to start thinking about the biggest names that could be on the move this summer. For the Toronto Blue Jays, given their World Series aspirations, it’s likely they will be buyers this cycle and have even been floated in Tarik Skubal conversations.

With the New York Mets heading towards SELLING, there have been speculative reports that two-time MLB All-Star starter Freddy Peralta could be on the move if the price is right. Remember, Peralta was traded to the Mets in the offseason, but is a free agent at season’s end, and New York has not signed him. A recent article by FanSided.com’s Christopher Kline pairs the Blue Jays with the Mets on a Freddy Peralta trade.

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Blue Jays Named ‘Dream Destination’ for Freddy Peralta

In Kline’s piece, he names the Toronto Blue Jays are the ‘dream destination’ for Freddy Peralta:

“If one major move from last offseason has worked out for the Mets, it’s the Freddy Peralta trade. He has a 3.55 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 66.0 innings. If New York bottoms out, however, Peralta could be better served helping Toronto turn its season around. He’d get to pitch behind Kevin Gausman, Dylan Cease and Trey Yesavage in the playoffs, on a Blue Jays team that was just in the World Series (and that has plenty of money to re-sign Peralta as a free agent).”

There have even been reports by some MLB insiders who believe Freddy Peralta is more likely to be traded than Skubal.

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Freddy Peralta as a Starter

Freddy Peralta has been one of MLB’s most durable and consistent starters in recent memory. He has 200 strikeouts in three consecutive seasons, and just had a stellar season for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2025.

This season, Peralta holds a 3.55 ERA over 12 starts and 66 innings. The thing about Peralta, too, is he’s almost surefire to make every start he’s scheduled for, which gives him added value in the trade market.

The Blue Jays could offer a trade package that centers around two of their prospects, who are ranked somewhere from 3-13 in the organization, or look at the Mets package to the Brewers to initially acquire him.

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