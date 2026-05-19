Detroit Tigers Get New Gleyber Torres Update During Guardians Series

The Detroit Tigers have been without Gleyber Torres since May 2 with a right oblique strain. He’s been on the Injured List since May 6, and he sustained that injury against the Los Angeles Dodgers in an early May series.

Detroit has really felt the effects of being without Torres. The Tigers are in fourth place in the American League Central at 20-18, and Detroit has really struggled on the road this season (7-19). They are currently taking on the Cleveland Guardians (who are in first place) in a three-game set. During the Guardians series, the Tigers received a new Gleyber Torres update.

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Detroit Tigers’ Gleyber Torres Still Not Ready for Rehab Assignment

Per The Detroit News’ writer Chris McCosky, Gleyber Torres still isn’t ready for a rehab assignment.

McCosky wrote (on May 19):

“The Tigers medical report, which was updated on Tuesday, said Torres was still completing a return-to-play progression — running, hitting and fielding.”

“AJ Hinch said today that Gleyber Torres (left oblique) was not ready to start a rehab assignment and that he was still day-to-day. He did fielding drills and light hitting at Comerica Park before the game.”

So, Torres will still need some extra time to continue working his way back from the oblique injury, but the Tigers have certainly missed Gleyber’s contributions over the past few weeks.

“He took his ground balls, he took a little bit of hitting and we’re still day-to-day, so we don’t have a definite plan,” manager A.J. Hinch said of Gleyber.

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Gleyber Torres’ 2026 Season

Before the 2026 season, Gleyber Torres signed the MLB qualifying offer for $22.03 million.

Over 32 games this season, Torres is hitting .259 with two home runs, 11 RBI, 18 runs scored, and an OPS of .716. He was named to the 2025 MLB All-Star team last year for his services.

Detroit has had to roll with a revolving cast of characters at second base in Torres’ absence.

In 2025, Gleyber had a strong campaign, posting a 2.9 bWAR over 145 games with 16 home runs, 22 doubles, and an OPS+ of 109.

Even though his numbers don’t reflect all that well this season, Torres is still an above-average hitter with an OPS+ of 104. Once the oblique clears up, Gleyber should be able to return to form.

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