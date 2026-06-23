Detroit Tigers Undergo Flurry of Roster Moves Before Yankees Game

Ahead of the Detroit Tigers‘ second matchup against the New York Yankees, the organization announced a flurry of roster moves.

As announced by Tigers PR via X, Detroit has now selected the contract of outfielder Ben Malgeri. To make room, right-hander Burch Smith was moved to the 60-day IL.

Outfielder Trei Cruz was optioned to Triple-A.

Tigers Select Contract of Ben Malgeri

For the first time, 26-year-old Malgeri will join the Major League roster from Triple-A Toledo.

According to the franchise, he will be sporting number 53.

Malgeri was selected out of Northeastern by Detroit 525th overall in the 18th round of the 2021 MLB draft.

While playing in Triple-A this season, he’s slashing .296/.401/.496 with a career-high .897 OPS and nine homers through 65 games.

Overall, in his years in the minors, he owns a .258 batting average and a .775 OPS.

He’s smacked 52 home runs along the way.

Tigers Transfer Burch Smith to 60-Day IL

Smith hit the injured list on May 22 due to right shoulder inflammation.

His latest update on Detroit’s injury report from June 19 states, “Completing a return-to-play throwing progression.”

However, now he’s been transferred to the 60-day IL. This move allows Malgeri to enter the 40-man roster.

Smith’s last game appearance with the franchise was on May 21, when the Tigers faced the Cleveland Guardians.

Before being sidelined, he was riding a 3.18 ERA and 20 strikeouts across 17.0 innings of work through 13 games thus far, one of which he started.

Tigers Option Trei Cruz

Following Detroit’s much-needed 5-3 victory over the Yankees on Monday night, the franchise optioned 27-year-old Cruz to Triple-A Toledo.

His MLB debut took place on June 19, and he appeared in two games on the big stage.

Detroit drafted him out of Rice in 2020 as their 73rd overall pick in the third round of the 2020 draft.

In the minors this season, he is slashing .225/.331/.326 with a .657 OPS and two homers through 38 games.

In his minor league career, he has registered a .236 batting average with a .736 OPS and 48 home runs.

Tigers Approach Second Game Against Yankees

Although Detroit experienced a sweet victory at Comerica Park on Monday, Tuesday night could offer an entirely different outcome.

New York currently leads the American League East with an overall record of 46-31.

As for the Tigers, they are ranked second-to-last in the American League Central standings.

They are a few notches below the Chicago White Sox (40-37), the Guardians (41-38) and the Minnesota Twins (38-42) in first, second and third, respectively.

With two more games of their set against the Yankees, there’s still an opportunity for New York to surge ahead and pull off a 2-1 win of the series.

But it’s worth remembering that the Tigers are currently on a hot streak.

They’ve won their last four games, ultimately sweeping their series against the White Sox over the weekend.

Once they finish playing the Yankees, Detroit will then welcome the Houston Astros for yet another homestand. This time, for a long four-game stretch.

Now is the time for the Tigers to start climbing in the standings if they want to be viewed as legitimate contenders.