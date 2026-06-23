Detroit Tigers Named Lone Team With 2 Players in Top 10 fWAR Rankings

The Detroit Tigers are starting to rise, and two of their position players are garnering some serious attention.

As initially pointed out by Tigers PR on X, the Detroit duo ranks among the top 10 position players by fWAR.

Tigers’ Pair Shines in fWAR Metric

Dillon Dingler, 27, and Kevin McGonigle, 21, claim the title as being the only two position players from Detroit’s ballclub to land within the top 10 in fWAR rankings.

To make matters more impressive, the Tigers are the only organization to have two players named in the top 10.

The breakdown is as follows:

Dillon Dingler’s 2026 Campaign

Now working through his third year in the Major Leagues, Dingler has certainly been leaving his mark at the plate.

So far this season, he is slashing .265/.333/.538 with a 871 OPS and 18 homers through 71 games.

Overall, he owns a career .262 batting average and a .767 OPS. He’s smacked 32 home runs throughout his three years on the big stage.

Dingler was selected by the Tigers 38th overall in the second round of the 2020 draft.

He made his debut with the organization in July 2024.

Kevin McGonigle’s 2026 Campaign

McGonigle is only 21 years old, but he is undoubtedly a player to watch for.

This season marks his rookie campaign.

Through 75 games thus far, he’s slashing .285/.393/.431 with a .824 OPS and six homers.

Upon entering his professional career, it didn’t take long to start turning heads.

The Tigers selected him 37th overall in 2023, and he made his debut on March 26, 2026.

In June alone, he owns a .281 batting average and has his three home runs. His latest homer took place on June 17 when Detroit faced the Houston Astros.

A Look at the Tigers’ Season

Detroit is approaching the second matchup of its three-game series against the New York Yankees.

This is a homestand for the Tigers, going head-to-head at Comerica Park.

On Monday, June 23, Detroit ripped out a 5-3 victory against the Yankees.

On Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. ET, they will be facing off once again.

Considering the Yankees lead the American League East 46-31 overall, this was a much-needed win for Detroit’s organization.

The Tigers are currently ranked second-to-last in their division, the American League Central.

Their overall record of 34-44 is just barely enough to edge out the Royals (33-46).

However, the Chicago White Sox (40-37), the Cleveland Guardians (41-38) and the Minnesota Twins (38-42) pave the way in the AL Central standings.

Fortunately, the Tigers aren’t too far away from the Twins at the time of this writing.

Once Detroit wraps up its set against New York, the ballclub will take on the Astros for another round of games, this time, for four consecutive clashes.

The series will commence on Thursday, June 25, at 6:40 p.m. ET.

Once again, this will be a homestand for the Tigers at Comerica Park.