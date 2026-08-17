Former Detroit Tigers All-Star Cut By Current MLB Team

On Monday night, the Detroit Tigers will open up a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

They are coming off a series where they got swept by the Chicago White Sox (at home).

Most recently, the Tigers lost by a score of 7-5 on Sunday.

Former Tigers All-Star Cut By Current Team

Also on Monday, news came out that a former Tigers All-Star had been designated for assignment by the Colorado Rockies.

@RockiesClubInfo wrote: “The Rockies announced today the following transactions: – Recalled RHP TJ Shook from Triple-A Albuquerque. – Designated RHP Michael Lorenzen for assignment. The Rockies have 37 players on the 40-man roster.”

Lorenzen had been in the middle of his first season pitching for the Rockies.

He went 3-11 with a 7.08 ERA in 26 games.

Looking At Lorenzen

Lorenzen was picked in the 1st round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Cincinnati Reds.

Following the Reds, Lorenzen had quick stints with the Los Angeles Angels, Detroit Tigers, Philadelphia Phillies and Texas Rangers.

During his half-season in Detroit, he made the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.

Most recently, the 34-year-old has spent time with the Kansas City Royals (and Rockies).

He has gone 57-66 with a 4.40 ERA in 421 games (144 starts).

It will be interesting to see if he gets claimed on waivers.

Tigers Right Now

The Tigers come into their series with the Pirates as the second-place team in the American League Central with a 60-64 record in 124 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 28-33 in 61 games on the road).

Following three games with the Pirates, the Tigers will remain on the road to visit the Kansas City Royals on Friday in Missouri.