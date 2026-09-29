Former Detroit Tigers Pitcher Suddenly Let Go by Atlanta Braves

Sadly, the Detroit Tigers did not make the MLB playoffs after a fairly disappointing 2026 season.

However, there is still no shortage of news surrounding the team, and that involves players who have played for the team this year.

On Tuesday, September 29, a former Detroit Tigers pitcher was suddenly cut by his new ball club.

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Ricky Vanasco Cut By Atlanta Braves

According to his transactions tracker, Ricky Vanasco was booted off the Braves’ 40-man roster this morning to make room for players like Rowdy Tellez and Luke Williams.

Vanasco is still 27 and has pitched in parts of two MLB seasons.

He debuted with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but was quickly moved to the Detroit Tigers organization after.

In 2026, he logged 6.1 innings with Detroit, but allowed 11 earned runs in that time span.

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams wrote about Vanasco:

“Vanasco, 28 next month, was a waiver claim out of the Tigers organization in late August. He pitched in five games for Detroit this season but never received a call to the majors with Atlanta. Vanasco has pitched only 10 1/3 innings in the majors to this point in his career and has been tagged for 14 runs in that tiny sample. He logged a 3.31 ERA in 54 1/3 Triple-A frames this year, however, and has a lifetime 3.18 ERA in parts of four seasons at the top minor league level (124 1/3 innings).

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Taking a Quick Look at Ricky Vanasco’s MLB Career

Ricky Vanasco was drafted by the Texas Rangers several years ago.

He joined the Dodgers organization in 2023, and then moved to the Detroit Tigers in 2024.

He logged just a handful of innings in 2024 before not appearing in an MLB game in 2025.

With AAA Gwinnett this season, Vanasco boasted an ERA of 7.88 over 8.0 innings, which makes sense for why he was the odd-man out on the Braves roster crunch this afternoon.

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