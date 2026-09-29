Philadelphia Phillies Fans React to Trea Turner Decision Before Braves Game

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 25: Trea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after a strikeout in the fourth inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park on September 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
There is a marquee National League Wild Card series taking place this week between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves.
The Phillies-Braves series will kick off the MLB playoffs on Tuesday afternoon.
For game one of the three-game series, Atlanta will roll with its ace in Chris Sale, while the Phillies are opting to start Jesus Luzardo, but will likely deploy a ‘bullpen’ game.
Before the Braves game on Tuesday, the Phillies dropped their game-one lineup, which has a notable Trea Turner decision attached to it.
As you can see, the Phillies are opting to go with a right-handed-heavy batting order.
Speaking to Trea Turner, here is what some Phillies fans had to say about the decision to bat him leadoff:
@BaseballWRLD_: “Trea Turner is hitting .219/.302/.305 with 3 HR and a .607 OPS against lefties this year. Any time you have the opportunity to lead that guy off against Chris Sale, you’ve just gotta do it.”
@2PhuckedUp: “Trea leadoff has gotta stop man”
TommyKelly44: “Mentally preparing myself for how infuriating these Trea Turner at-bats are about to be over the next few days”
Sounds like the Philly faithful really have a lot of trust in their leadoff man!
@depressedphills: “If 2023 WBC Trea Turner is still in there and listening, please take control of this man and turn it tf up”
TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience.
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There is a marquee National League Wild Card series taking place this week between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves.The Phillies-Braves series will kick off the MLB playoffs on Tuesday afternoon.For game one of the three-game series, Atlanta will roll with its ace in Chris Sale, while the Phillies are opting to start Jesus Luzardo, […]
Philadelphia Phillies Fans React to Trea Turner Decision Before Braves Game