Philadelphia Phillies Fans React to Trea Turner Decision Before Braves Game

There is a marquee National League Wild Card series taking place this week between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves.

The Phillies-Braves series will kick off the MLB playoffs on Tuesday afternoon.

For game one of the three-game series, Atlanta will roll with its ace in Chris Sale, while the Phillies are opting to start Jesus Luzardo, but will likely deploy a ‘bullpen’ game.

Before the Braves game on Tuesday, the Phillies dropped their game-one lineup, which has a notable Trea Turner decision attached to it.

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Trea Turner Batting First for Phillies on Tuesday

Likely because of Chris Sale getting the nod for ATL, Trea Turner will get the start as the Phillies leadoff batter on Tuesday afternoon.

Here is the full Philadelphia Phillies lineup for 9/29, per @UnderdogMLB:

“Phillies 9/29 T. Turner SS K. Schwarber DH B. Harper RF A. Bohm 1B D. Hill CF B. De La Cruz LF B. Stott 2B E. Sosa 3B J. Realmuto C J. Luzardo SP”

As you can see, the Phillies are opting to go with a right-handed-heavy batting order.

Speaking to Trea Turner, here is what some Phillies fans had to say about the decision to bat him leadoff:

@BaseballWRLD_: “Trea Turner is hitting .219/.302/.305 with 3 HR and a .607 OPS against lefties this year. Any time you have the opportunity to lead that guy off against Chris Sale, you’ve just gotta do it.”

@2PhuckedUp: “Trea leadoff has gotta stop man”

TommyKelly44: “Mentally preparing myself for how infuriating these Trea Turner at-bats are about to be over the next few days”

Sounds like the Philly faithful really have a lot of trust in their leadoff man!

@depressedphills: “If 2023 WBC Trea Turner is still in there and listening, please take control of this man and turn it tf up”

https://twitter.com/Phillies/status/2104947492706267605

Trea Turner batted .242 this season with 19 home runs, 58 RBI, and 156 total hits.

His OPS+ was 81, which is not up to Turner’s standards.

However, if there is ever a time to write all your wrongs, it’s the Major League Baseball playoffs.

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