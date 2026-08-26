Detroit Tigers Announce Intriguing Gleyber Torres News During Rays Series

The Detroit Tigers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 on Tuesday. Now, Detroit will be looking to extend its winning streak to two games by defeating Tampa Bay again on Wednesday.

The Tigers are making some notable alterations to their lineup against the Rays on Wednesday. Among the most notable changes in their lineup involves three-time All-Star infielder Gleyber Torres.

Detroit Tigers Announce Intriguing Gleyber Torres News

Torres will be in a new spot in the Tigers’ batting order for their series finale against the Rays. This is because he will be hitting in the third spot on Wednesday. This comes after he was the Tigers’ leadoff hitter in their most recent game against Tampa Bay.

With Torres dropping to the third spot in the Tigers’ batting order, Brett Callahan will be Detroit’s leadoff hitter. This comes after he did not start for Detroit in their most recent game against the Rays.

Here is the Tigers’ full batting order for their matchup against Tampa Bay.

Brett Callahan LF

Kevin McGonigle SS

Gleyber Torres 2B

Colt Keith DH

Dillon Dingler C

Zach McKinstry RF

Spencer Torkelson 1B

Max Clark CF

Hao-Yu Lee 3B

Taking a Look at Torres’ 2026 Season With the Tigers

Torres has been a pretty solid part of the Tigers’ roster this season. In 74 games so far this campaign, he has posted eight home runs, 10 doubles, 35 RBI, and a .261 batting average. This comes after he recorded 16 home runs, 74 RBI, and a .256 batting average in 145 games this past season with Detroit.

Torres has also recorded at least a hit in each of his last two games and in eight out of his previous 10 appearances. With this, he has been making an impact at the plate, and he will be looking to continue to do so against Tampa Bay on Wednesday from here.