Detroit Tigers Quietly Announce Gleyber Torres Decision During MLB All-Star Break

The Detroit Tigers, like all other 29 MLB teams, are currently on break for the All-Star game festivities. Detroit is sending a few players (Riley Greene, Dillon Dingler, and Kevin McGonigle) to the games, and legendary pitcher Justin Verlander has been named as the legend pick for the game. JV announced he will retire from baseball at the end of this season.

After playing 96 games, the Tigers are 44-52, and sit 6.5 games out of first place in the AL Central, but are really just a few games out of an AL Wild Card spot. Detroit entered the All-Star break 7-3 in its last 10 games.

However, there is still roster transaction news being announced during the break, and Gleyber Torres, who has been sidelined with an oblique strain, is set to begin a rehab stint in the Tigers’ minor league system.

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Gleyber Torres Goes on Rehab Assignment Monday

Courtesy of MiLB.com’s transaction tracker, it appears that Gleyber Torres is going on a rehab stint, starting Monday. It’s certainly plausible that he will return to the Tigers’ lineup this month.

MiLB.com wrote (on July 13): “Detroit Tigers sent 2B Gleyber Torres on a rehab assignment to FCL Tigers.”

In other Tigers roster news, it appears that Jackson Jobe will be joining Torres on a rehab assignment as well.

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Gleyber Torres This Season with the Tigers

Gleyber Torres is playing on MLB’s Qualifying Offer this season, which was a good thing for the 3X MLB All-Star at first, but his injuries this season are certainly going to hurt his value a bit in MLB free agency.

Across just 43 games played, Torres is batting .280 this season with four home runs, six doubles, and an OPS+ of 121, which are very solid marks, but even if he’s fully healthy for the rest of the season, Torres may not appear in 100 games.

Last season, Torres batted .256 with 16 home runs, 22 doubles, and an OPS+ of 109 across 145 games played with the Tigers.

If the Tigers are going to get back into the thick of things in the American League, getting Gleyber Torres back is certainly a step in the right direction.

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