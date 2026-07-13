Dodgers Trade Rumors: Tarik Skubal Chances, Top Needs Revealed, Who Could Be On The Move?

Major League Baseball is officially on break for the All-Star game and other festivities.

Once games resume this upcoming weekend, the MLB trade deadline will be at the forefront of everyone’s mind.

The deadline Aug.3 this season. The Los Angeles Dodgers are often one of the most aggressive teams in MLB when it comes to trades, but this go around, it feels like the rumors have been at a minimum.

Perhaps it’s because LA truly doesn’t need much help, or the lack of reports is due to things just being quiet. Either way, the biggest (and really only) trade target the Dodgers have been linked to is Tarik Skubal.

Well, let’s take a deeper look into those Tarik Skubal chances, recent reports surrounding his trade status, and other rumors surrounding the Los Angeles Dodgers before the trade deadline.

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Latest on Tarik Skubal/Dodgers’ Chances

As one could expect, the speculation surrounding Tarik Skubal and his trade status are at an all-time high. The Tigers are yet to indicate if he will be made available, but that’s a piece of news that would very helpful in these sweepstakes.

On Sunday, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale released his weekly roundup about ‘what is known at the All-Star break’, and one tidbit he included was Tarik Skubal potentially staying in Detroit. Unclear whether true reporting or not, but the Tigers’ belief that they can still make a playoff run may be a reason for Nightengale’s speculation.

And then on Monday morning, ESPN’s Jeff Passan made an appearance on GetUp, and declared that if there’s a team to go out and get Tarik Skubal, it’s the Los Angeles Dodgers. Thanks Jeff, we already know they can go out and get them… if they want, but the Dodgers are as complete as complete gets.

So, while the Dodgers’ actual interest in pulling off the biggest trade this summer is unclear, their chances of landing Skubal remain pretty high due to, well, the Dodgers just being the Dodgers.

Skubal missed about a month this season, but still holds an ERA of 3.09 with 89 strikeouts and a WHIP of 0.95.

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Who On the Dodgers Could be Traded?

As far as players on the Dodgers that could be traded this cycle, while it does still feel unlikely, the two biggest names I’ve been in speculative rumors are Eric Lauer and Emmet Sheehan.

The Dodgers acquired Eric Lauer a couple of months ago from the Toronto Blue Jays, and he’s held an ERA of 3.12 across 40+ innings with the Dodgers.

There’s also, of course, the slew of prospects like Mike Sirota, Zhyir Hope, and Josue De Paula. River Ryan is also another sneaky name to keep an eye on. It’s an unfortunate story, but River Ryan is 27, has battled injuries for the past few seasons, and there’s obviously a huge block in the starting rotation. Remember, the Dodgers pitching staff is also good, as they will soon return the services of Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell, and Edwin Diaz.

Not that those arms act like trade additions, but it’s just the fact the Dodgers have the best record in MLB this season, and still have a boatload of potential production returning from injury.

So, yeah, that’s a hybrid of potential Dodgers players who could be traded, but as always, players in the Dodgers’ pipeline (minor leaguers, top prospects) hold a microscope over them as well in trade talks.

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Dodgers Top Needs

None, next question.

Sureee, bullpen help is always welcome, but there’s really not a hole on the Dodgers roster, which is why it probably wouldn’t shock anyone if Andrew Friedman stays pat over the next few weeks.

Dodgers’ potential 2026 playoff rotation:

Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow.

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