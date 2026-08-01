Detroit Tigers’ Insider Provides Update on Looming Tarik Skubal Trade

As the MLB trade deadline nears, rumors involving Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers continue to heat up.

While a move has yet to be made, Jon Morosi of the MLB Network has provided a new update (via X) on where things stand.

“Tarik Skubal update, Saturday morning: The Tigers have had preliminary discussions of prospect names with other clubs, as they seek to determine which teams — if any — will meet the high threshold to move Skubal,” he wrote.

Tigers’ Skubal Rumors Heat Up

Considering how efficient and effective 29-year-old Skubal is on the mound, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to see how many trade rumors he’s been caught up in.

He is now in the midst of his seventh season in the Major Leagues, each of which has been spent in Detroit.

Skubal was originally selected 255th overall by the franchise in the ninth round of the 2018 MLB draft. He made his debut in August 2020.

At the time of this writing, he is riding a 2.79 ERA and 116 strikeouts across 96.2 innings of work. He’s made 16 starts and walked 14 batters.

It is sounding like the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers are currently the leading landing spots for the skilled southpaw, but nothing has been made official just yet.

Where the Tigers Stand Ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline

Monday, Aug. 3 marks the deadline, and it’s expected that a decision involving Skubal will likely be announced this weekend.

Aside from him, 29-year-old starter Casey Mize has also been caught up in a surplus of rumors.

As noted by Jason Beck and Theo DeRosa of MLB.com on Friday, “No trade with Mize is believed to be imminent, but the decision to scratch is a precaution against the risk of injury. Detroit made a similar decision with Jack Flaherty two years ago before trading him to the Dodgers just before the Deadline.”

Looking at the American League Central standings, the Tigers land in second-to-last place at 52-58 overall. They are above the Kansas City Royals (46-65), but below the Cleveland Guardians (56-55), the Minnesota Twins (56-55) and the Chicago White Sox (58-51).

Ranked toward the bottom of the overall standings, Detroit is looking to make some moves to bolster its position in the league.

The Tigers are coming off a much-needed 13-1 victory over the Athletics on Friday in their series opener at Sutter Health Park.

Once their next two games wrap up, Detroit will head to T-Mobile Park to face the Seattle Mariners for a three-game series.

This is a hectic period across Major League Baseball as the community awaits news on baseball’s greatest players. This, of course, includes Skubal, who could be moments away from a decision.

Detroit certainly isn’t alone in the whirlwind of potential moves, but they are a top name in rumors. Having said that, the true activity has yet to begin.