Detroit Tigers Announce Sudden Javier Baez Decision During Rays Series

The Detroit Tigers will be facing the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday for the final game of their three-game series. The Tigers will be looking to build off their 4-1 win by picking up another victory in this one.

The Tigers will be making some changes to their lineup against the Rays on Tuesday, though. This includes a notable decision with veteran Javier Baez.

Detroit Tigers Announce Javier Baez Decision

The Tigers have revealed their lineup for their game against the Rays. Baez is notably not among the players in it. This comes after he played left field for Detroit in their series opener against Tampa Bay and batted eighth.

Brett Callahan will now be replacing Baez as the Tigers’ left fielder in their Wednesday game against the Rays. In addition, Max Clark will now be batting eighth for Detroit in the matchup.

Here is the Tigers’ full lineup for their game against the Rays.

LF Brett Callahan

SS Kevin McGonigle

2B Gleyber Torres

DH Colt Keith

C Dillon Dingler

RF Zack McKinstry

1B Spencer Torkelson

CF Max Clark

3B Hao-Yu Lee

Baez Not In Tigers’ Lineup Despite Extending Hit Streak

Although Baez will not be playing for Detroit against the Rays, he did extend his hitting streak to four games in their most recent contest. He did this by hitting a triple for Detroit on Tuesday against the Rays.

Once Baez returns to Detroit’s lineup, he will be looking to extend his hitting streak to five games. In 43 games so far this season with the Tigers, he has recorded two home runs, 14 RBI, and a .262 batting average.

Tigers Looking to Climb Up the Standings

The Tigers needed their win against the Rays in their most recent game badly, as they lost each of their previous six contests before it. Due to their recent struggles, Detroit is now seven games behind the Chicago White Sox for the first-place spot in the AL Central.

With this, the Tigers need to win in bunches if they hope to have any chance of sneaking into the playoffs. They are currently 4.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final wild card spot in the AL.