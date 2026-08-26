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Detroit Tigers Announce Sudden Javier Baez Decision During Rays Series

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Cleveland Guardians v Detroit Tigers
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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 13: Javier Báez #28 of the Detroit Tigers plays against the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park on August 13, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers will be facing the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday for the final game of their three-game series. The Tigers will be looking to build off their 4-1 win by picking up another victory in this one.

The Tigers will be making some changes to their lineup against the Rays on Tuesday, though. This includes a notable decision with veteran Javier Baez.

Detroit Tigers Announce Javier Baez Decision

Kansas City Royals v Detroit Tigers

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – APRIL 16: Javier Báez #28 of the Detroit Tigers plays against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park on April 16, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Tigers have revealed their lineup for their game against the Rays. Baez is notably not among the players in it. This comes after he played left field for Detroit in their series opener against Tampa Bay and batted eighth.

Brett Callahan will now be replacing Baez as the Tigers’ left fielder in their Wednesday game against the Rays. In addition, Max Clark will now be batting eighth for Detroit in the matchup.

Here is the Tigers’ full lineup for their game against the Rays.

LF Brett Callahan

SS Kevin McGonigle

2B Gleyber Torres

DH Colt Keith

C Dillon Dingler

RF Zack McKinstry

1B Spencer Torkelson

CF Max Clark

3B Hao-Yu Lee

Baez Not In Tigers’ Lineup Despite Extending Hit Streak

Detroit Tigers v Boston Red Sox

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 18: Javier Báez #28 of the Detroit Tigers throws to first for the third out of the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on April 18, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

Although Baez will not be playing for Detroit against the Rays, he did extend his hitting streak to four games in their most recent contest. He did this by hitting a triple for Detroit on Tuesday against the Rays.

Once Baez returns to Detroit’s lineup, he will be looking to extend his hitting streak to five games. In 43 games so far this season with the Tigers, he has recorded two home runs, 14 RBI, and a .262 batting average.

Tigers Looking to Climb Up the Standings

Baltimore Orioles v Detroit Tigers

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – JULY 28: Javier Baez #28 and Kevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers high-five after they both scored runs against the Baltimore Orioles during the bottom of the second inning at Comerica Park on July 28, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Tigers needed their win against the Rays in their most recent game badly, as they lost each of their previous six contests before it. Due to their recent struggles, Detroit is now seven games behind the Chicago White Sox for the first-place spot in the AL Central.

With this, the Tigers need to win in bunches if they hope to have any chance of sneaking into the playoffs. They are currently 4.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final wild card spot in the AL.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Detroit Tigers Announce Sudden Javier Baez Decision During Rays Series

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