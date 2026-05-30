Tigers Share Kerry Carpenter Injury Update Amid White Sox Series

The Detroit Tigers‘ stunning free fall has continued early in the 2026 campaign, as their 22-36 record is now tied with the Los Angeles Angels for the worst mark in the league. If the Tigers want any shot at turning things around, they need to start winning games immediately, but they are mired in a stretch that has seen them lose eight of their past 10 games.

One thing that would obviously help Detroit involves getting some of its injured players back on the field. Tarik Skubal‘s injury status has dominated headlines, but guys like Kerry Carpenter, Gleyber Torres, and Javier Baez have all been forced to the injured list as well, which has depleted the team’s lineup. However, based on the latest update, it sounds like Carpenter could be closing in on a return to action for the Tigers.

Kerry Carpenter Begins Rehab Assignment for the Tigers

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Over the past few years, Carpenter has become one of the most important pieces of the Tigers’ lineup. Carpenter is a skilled hitter who can tag balls out of the park at will, but he also knows how to find his way on base when opposing pitchers aren’t giving him anything to hit. Throughout his career, though, injuries have limited his time on the field.

The 2025 campaign was arguably the most complete year of Carpenter’s career, as he suited up for 130 games, hitting .252 with 26 home runs and 62 RBIs. Before he got injured this year, though, Carpenter had struggled, as he’s hitting just .216 through 37 games, although he does have six home runs and 17 RBIs to his name.

Carpenter landed on the injured list earlier in May after he suffered a left AC joint sprain, and he’s been working on getting himself back to full health ever since then. On Friday night, Carpenter took a big step in his injury rehab, as he suited up for the Toledo Mud Hens in Triple-A for the first game in his rehab assignment.

“Kerry Carpenter’s road back to Detroit makes a stop in Toledo on Friday night. The Tigers’ slugger began his rehab assignment in Triple A, and was leading off and playing right field for the Mud Hens in their game against Columbus at Fifth Third Field. He was 1-for-2 with two walks and a strikeout,” Tony Paul of The Detroit News shared.

Tigers Hoping Kerry Carpenter Can Return as Soon as Possible

Even though Carpenter wasn’t himself to begin the year, the Tigers need pretty much all the help they can get right now. Wenceel Perez has been Carpenter’s primary replacement in right field for the duration of his absence, but he’s been one of the worst players in the majors this season, as he’s hitting just .169 with four home runs and 10 RBIs.

It’s getting to the point where it’s all hands on deck for Detroit, and that involves getting Carpenter back on the field as soon as possible. While he will continue his rehab assignment on Saturday, the Tigers will look to bounce back against the Chicago White Sox after they suffered a crushing 4-3 defeat in extra innings on Friday night.