Detroit Tigers Announce Kevin McGonigle Lineup Decision vs. Yankees

The Detroit Tigers are opening up a new series this week against the New York Yankees.

For the first game of the series (at Comerica Park), the Tigers will send Framber Valdez (3-5, 4.09 ERA, 67 SO) to the mound, and it’s a great pitching duel as the Yankees will go with Gerrit Cole (2-1, 2.57 ERA, 24 SO).

Before the first game against the Yankees, the Tigers announced their lineup.

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Kevin McGonigle Hitting Leadoff; Playing Third Base on Monday

Here is the Detroit Tigers lineup, courtesy of UnderdogMLB:

“Tigers 6/22: K. McGonigle 3B D. Dingler C K. Carpenter RF R. Greene LF S. Torkelson 1B C. Keith DH J. Outman CF H. Lee 2B Z. McKinstry SS F. Valdez SP”

Some notables from Monday’s lineup: Kevin McGonigle is hitting first and playing third after being at shortstop on Sunday afternoon. Zack McKinstry will be at shortstop for Monday’s contest. Detroit has been alternating McGonigle between third and shortstop pretty much every day. Dillon Dingler is batting second against Gerrit Cole as well, and James Outman will patrol the outfield in center.

Despite Detroit’s struggles to pick up wins lately, one positive about this season has been Kevin McGonigle.

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Kevin McGonigle This Season…

Kevin McGonigle should be considered a favorite to win American League Rookie of the Year at this very moment. He’s a true five-tool player who can hit for contact, power, field at a high level, and is a speedster.

This season, his first with the Detroit Tigers, McGonigle is batting .283 with four home runs, 47 runs scored, 26 RBI, and has posted an OPS+ of 127.

The Tigers inked McGonigle to a very lucrative contract extension this season, but it appears to already be paying off for Detroit, as McGonigle will be a cornerstone franchise piece for several years to come.

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