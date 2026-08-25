Detroit Tigers Release 29-Year-Old From Organization During Rays Series

The Rays won the first game of the series 4-1 on Monday. Game 2 is slated to begin at 6:40 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.
Update: Tigers won 4-1. Game 3 will begin at 1:10 p.m. EDT Wednesday.
Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Tigers quietly announced they released a six-year MLB player.
Detroit Tigers Release 29-Year-Old Nick Sandlin During Tampa Bay Rays Series
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – MAY 01: Nick Sandlin #52 of the Los Angeles Angels pitches against the New York Mets during the ninth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 01, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 29: Nick Sandlin #52 of the Toronto Blue Jays delivers a pitch during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on June 29, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)
He signed a minor-league deal with the Tigers on May 10.
Sandlin never reached the majors with Detroit. He posted a 3.50 ERA with a 1.17 WHIP and 46 strikeouts over 36 innings with Triple-A Toledo before being released.
Looking at RHP Nick Sandlin’s Career
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – APRIL 12: Nick Sandlin #52 of the Los Angeles Angels throws a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on April 12, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
The Cleveland Indians (now Guardians) selected Sandlin in the second round (No. 67 overall) of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Southern Mississippi.
Sandlin made his MLB debut with Cleveland in 2021.
The right-hander posted a 3.27 ERA with a 1.15 WHIP and 223 strikeouts over 195 1/3 innings as a reliever with the Guardians from 2021-24.
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 11: Nick Sandlin #52 of the Cleveland Guardians delivers a strike during the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 11, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)
The Guardians traded Sandlin and shortstop Andrés Giménez to the Toronto Blue Jays for first baseman Spencer Horwitz and outfielder Nick Mitchell on Dec. 10, 2024.
Sandlin recorded a 2.20 ERA over 16 1/3 innings with the Blue Jays last year. He missed a large chunk of the season due to injuries.
The right-hander elected free agency after the 2025 season. He signed a minor-league deal with the Los Angeles Angels on Jan. 24, 2026.
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – AUGUST 26: Starting pitcher Nick Sandlin #52 of the Cleveland Guardians pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals of game one of a doubleheader at Progressive Field on August 26, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Sandlin struggled significantly with the Angels, recording an 11.42 ERA over 8 2/3 innings.
However, he posted strong numbers in limited action with Los Angeles’ Triple-A affiliate, recording a 1.42 ERA over 6 1/3 innings.
GettyTEMPE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 18: Nick Sandlin #52 of the Los Angeles Angels at Tempe Diablo Stadium on February 18, 2026 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images)
The Angels designated Sandlin for assignment in early May, allowing him to sign with the Tigers.
Given Sandlin’s past success, there’s a strong chance he will receive an opportunity with another MLB organization.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Detroit Tigers Release 29-Year-Old From Organization During Rays Series