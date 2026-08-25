Detroit Tigers Release 29-Year-Old From Organization During Rays Series

The Detroit Tigers are in the middle of a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park.

The Rays won the first game of the series 4-1 on Monday. Game 2 is slated to begin at 6:40 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Update: Tigers won 4-1. Game 3 will begin at 1:10 p.m. EDT Wednesday.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Tigers quietly announced they released a six-year MLB player.

Detroit Tigers Release 29-Year-Old Nick Sandlin During Tampa Bay Rays Series

Via MiLB.com: Toledo Mud Hens released RHP Nick Sandlin.

Sandlin has six years of MLB experience.

He signed a minor-league deal with the Tigers on May 10.

Sandlin never reached the majors with Detroit. He posted a 3.50 ERA with a 1.17 WHIP and 46 strikeouts over 36 innings with Triple-A Toledo before being released.

Looking at RHP Nick Sandlin’s Career

The Cleveland Indians (now Guardians) selected Sandlin in the second round (No. 67 overall) of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Southern Mississippi.

Sandlin made his MLB debut with Cleveland in 2021.

The right-hander posted a 3.27 ERA with a 1.15 WHIP and 223 strikeouts over 195 1/3 innings as a reliever with the Guardians from 2021-24.

The Guardians traded Sandlin and shortstop Andrés Giménez to the Toronto Blue Jays for first baseman Spencer Horwitz and outfielder Nick Mitchell on Dec. 10, 2024.

Sandlin recorded a 2.20 ERA over 16 1/3 innings with the Blue Jays last year. He missed a large chunk of the season due to injuries.

The right-hander elected free agency after the 2025 season. He signed a minor-league deal with the Los Angeles Angels on Jan. 24, 2026.

Sandlin struggled significantly with the Angels, recording an 11.42 ERA over 8 2/3 innings.

However, he posted strong numbers in limited action with Los Angeles’ Triple-A affiliate, recording a 1.42 ERA over 6 1/3 innings.

The Angels designated Sandlin for assignment in early May, allowing him to sign with the Tigers.

Given Sandlin’s past success, there’s a strong chance he will receive an opportunity with another MLB organization.