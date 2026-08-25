The Detroit Tigers have promoted a very promising 24-year-old player during their series against the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Detroit Tigers are in the middle of a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park.
The Rays won the first game of the series 4-1 on Monday. Game 2 is slated to begin at 6:40 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.
Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Tigers quietly announced they released a six-year MLB player.
Detroit Tigers Release 6-Year MLB Player During Tampa Bay Rays Series
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – MAY 01: Nick Sandlin #52 of the Los Angeles Angels pitches against the New York Mets during the ninth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 01, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 29: Nick Sandlin #52 of the Toronto Blue Jays delivers a pitch during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on June 29, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)
He signed a minor-league deal with the Tigers on May 10.
Sandlin never reached the majors with Detroit. He posted a 3.50 ERA with a 1.17 WHIP and 46 strikeouts over 36 innings with Triple-A Toledo before being released.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Detroit Tigers Quietly Release 6-Year MLB Player During Rays Series