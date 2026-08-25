Detroit Tigers Quietly Release 6-Year MLB Player During Rays Series

The Detroit Tigers are in the middle of a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park.

The Rays won the first game of the series 4-1 on Monday. Game 2 is slated to begin at 6:40 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Tigers quietly announced they released a six-year MLB player.

Detroit Tigers Release 6-Year MLB Player During Tampa Bay Rays Series

Via MiLB.com: Toledo Mud Hens released RHP Nick Sandlin.

Sandlin has six years of MLB experience.

He signed a minor-league deal with the Tigers on May 10.

Sandlin never reached the majors with Detroit. He posted a 3.50 ERA with a 1.17 WHIP and 46 strikeouts over 36 innings with Triple-A Toledo before being released.