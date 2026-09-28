Scott Harris Breaks His Silence on Tigers’ Disappointing Finish

The season for the Detroit Tigers came to a close, and for the first time since 2023, they did not advance to the MLB postseason. Detroit’s two-year run to the playoffs was halted thanks to inconsistent play, an inability to close out games while holding the lead, and multiple injuries to key players.

In particular, the Tigers struggled heavily in the month of May, winning just six of 28 games during the time when former ace pitcher Tarik Skubal was unavailable after undergoing a non-invasive surgical procedure.

On Monday, Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris met with the media, and began by taking responsibility for the failure to make the playoffs.

Detroit Tigers President Of Baseball Operations Scott Harris Accepts Responsibility For Falling Short Of Playoffs

During his press conference on Monday, Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris accepted responsibility for not making the playoffs, saying that he didn’t do enough to address the organization’s depth.

“We’ve got to get better in all aspects of the organization, and it starts with me,” he said on Monday via Brad Galli on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I didn’t build enough depth in this roster this year.”

Additionally, Harris explained that the club plans on building their club through drafting and developing as opposed to being major players in free agency.

Harris said via Jeremy Otto on X that the Tigers are “not building through free agency. I have been very consistent on this point since the day I got here. We are building through development. We are participating in free agency and we always will participate in free agency but that is designed to supplement the core.”

The Tigers finished the season with a 76-86 record, falling well short of their stated goals before the campaign started of not only returning to the playoffs but also competing for what would have been the club’s first World Series appearance since 2012, and first title since 1984.

The Tigers Made Multiple Trades In 2026

The Tigers made several major trades in 2026, sending ace Tarik Skubal to the Dodgers and former No. 1 pick Casey Mize to the Padres in deals that brought back several young pitching prospects and outfielder Zyhir Hope.

Detroit also traded catcher Jake Rogers to the Orioles for minor league pitcher Zane Barnhart.