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Detroit Tigers Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post Before White Sox Series

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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 11: Kenley Jansen #74 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates a 6-4 win over the Cleveland Guardians with Dillon Dingler #13 of the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on August 11, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Detroit Tigers will open up a series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

The Tigers are coming off a series where they won two out of three games over the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

That said, the Tigers could not complete the sweep, as they lost by a score of 5-1 on Wednesday.

Detroit Tigers Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyClosing pitcher Kenley Jansen #74 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates after ending the ninth inning of the second game of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on September 04, 2026, in Cleveland, Ohio. The Guardians defeated the Tigers 4-3 in 10 innings.

Ahead of their series with the White Sox, Tigers star Kenley Jansen sent out a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “No matter how hard life gets, never forget, you still have a purpose. Keep believing, keep pushing, and trust that greater things are still ahead. 🙏🏽💯”

Comments On His Post

GettyKenley Jansen #74 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates after striking out Jordan Beck of the Colorado Rockies to end their game with a 11-7 Tigers win at Comerica Park on September 12, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

Here’s what people were saying:

@ramonsitobonito: “Needs to retire a Dodger.”

@doyers42: “Blessings to you and your Family 🙏🏽”

@ivan0ctavio: “First ballot HOF”

GettyKenley Jansen #74 of the Detroit Tigers steps off the mound as Rafael Flores Jr. #43 of the Pittsburgh Pirates rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the ninth inning during the game at PNC Park on August 19, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

His teammates Jack Flaherty, Max Clark and Gleyber Torres were among the first people to like the post.

Looking At Jansen

GettyKenley Jansen #74 of the Detroit Tigers pitches in the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jansen is in the middle of his first season with the Tigers (and 17th in the MLB).

He has also had stops with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels.

The 38-year-old is a four-time MLB All-Star.

Right now, he is 4-6 with a 3.43 ERA in 47 games (with 20 saves).

Tigers Right Now

GettyManager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers huddles with pitcher Drew Sommers #51,Dillon Dingler #13 and Spencer Torkelson #20 during the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 16, 2026 in Toronto, Canada.

The Tigers are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 72-80 record in 152 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Detroit Tigers Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post Before White Sox Series

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