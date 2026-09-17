DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 11: Kenley Jansen #74 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates a 6-4 win over the Cleveland Guardians with Dillon Dingler #13 of the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on August 11, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Right now, he is 4-6 with a 3.43 ERA in 47 games (with 20 saves).
Tigers Right Now
The Tigers are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 72-80 record in 152 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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On Thursday, the Detroit Tigers will open up a series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.The Tigers are coming off a series where they won two out of three games over the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.That said, the Tigers could not complete the sweep, as they lost by a score of 5-1 […]
Detroit Tigers Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post Before White Sox Series