Detroit Tigers Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post Before White Sox Series

On Thursday, the Detroit Tigers will open up a series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

The Tigers are coming off a series where they won two out of three games over the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

That said, the Tigers could not complete the sweep, as they lost by a score of 5-1 on Wednesday.

Detroit Tigers Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Ahead of their series with the White Sox, Tigers star Kenley Jansen sent out a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “No matter how hard life gets, never forget, you still have a purpose. Keep believing, keep pushing, and trust that greater things are still ahead. 🙏🏽💯”

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying:

@ramonsitobonito: “Needs to retire a Dodger.”

@doyers42: “Blessings to you and your Family 🙏🏽”

@ivan0ctavio: “First ballot HOF”

His teammates Jack Flaherty, Max Clark and Gleyber Torres were among the first people to like the post.

Looking At Jansen

Jansen is in the middle of his first season with the Tigers (and 17th in the MLB).

He has also had stops with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels.

The 38-year-old is a four-time MLB All-Star.

Right now, he is 4-6 with a 3.43 ERA in 47 games (with 20 saves).

Tigers Right Now

The Tigers are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 72-80 record in 152 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games.