Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich
The Detroit Tigers are approaching the first matchup of their three-game series against the Houston Astros.The clash is scheduled to kick off on Monday at 8:10 p.m. ET at Daikin Park.Ahead of the set, the Tigers announced news regarding their young right-hander.As reported by Detroit baseball reporter Evan Petzold on X, 25-year-old Troy Melton has […]
Detroit Tigers Starter Scratched From Start Before Astros Game