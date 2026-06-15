Detroit Tigers Starter Scratched From Start Before Astros Game

The Detroit Tigers are approaching the first matchup of their three-game series against the Houston Astros.

The clash is scheduled to kick off on Monday at 8:10 p.m. ET at Daikin Park.

Ahead of the set, the Tigers announced news regarding their young right-hander.

As reported by Detroit baseball reporter Evan Petzold on X, 25-year-old Troy Melton has been scratched from starting tonight.