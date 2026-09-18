Tigers Announce Sudden Dillon Dingler, Javier Baez News

Time is running out for the Detroit Tigers, who have only nine games remaining in their 2026 MLB season schedule, and they currently find themselves six games out of the final Wild Card playoff position in the American League.

They didn’t help themselves with their series-opening loss to the divisional rival Chicago White Sox on Thursday night. And as the series continues on Friday, the Tigers have announced a series of lineup changes with their campaign essentially on the line.

The Detroit Tigers Have Removed Dillon Dingler And Javier Baez From Their Lineup For Game 2 Against The White Sox

The Tigers have released their lineup card for Friday’s contest against the White Sox on the south side of the Windy City, and both Dillon Dingler and Javier Baez, along with John Peck, have all been removed from the lineup.

While they’re keeping the same top seven hitters in the batting order in place, Kevin McGonigle moves from third base to shortstop, while Gleyber Torres shifts from designated hitter to second base. Colt Keith enters the lineup at DH, with Hao-Yu Lee starting at third base and Eduardo Valencia at catcher.

Tonight’s lineup is as follows:

Kevin McGonigle — SS

Gleyber Torres — 2B

Colt Keith — DH

Riley Greene — LF

Spencer Torkelson — 1B

Zach McKinstry — RF

Maxwell Clark — CF

Eduardo Valencia — C

Hao-Yu Lee — 3B

The first pitch of the evening is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET.

The Tigers Said Their Loss On Thursday Was “Deflating”

The Tigers, who are already facing near-insurmountable odds to make the postseason, saw those odds get even more daunting with their setback on Thursday.

“Any loss deflates us,” said first baseman Spencer Torkelson via The Detroit News. “But I feel like we went into this last stretch knowing that we had to win every single game. So it definitely hurts that we lost this first one. But we’re not going to back down. We’re going to keep fighting and try to win the next three.”