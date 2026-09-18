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Tigers Announce Sudden Dillon Dingler, Javier Baez News

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Dillon Dingler
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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 16: Dillon Dingler #13 of the Detroit Tigers runs after hitting an RBI double against the Chicago White Sox during the bottom of the seventh inning at Comerica Park on August 16, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Time is running out for the Detroit Tigers, who have only nine games remaining in their 2026 MLB season schedule, and they currently find themselves six games out of the final Wild Card playoff position in the American League.

They didn’t help themselves with their series-opening loss to the divisional rival Chicago White Sox on Thursday night. And as the series continues on Friday, the Tigers have announced a series of lineup changes with their campaign essentially on the line.

The Detroit Tigers Have Removed Dillon Dingler And Javier Baez From Their Lineup For Game 2 Against The White Sox

Division Series - Detroit Tigers v Seattle Mariners - Game Two
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 05: Javier Báez #28 of the Detroit Tigers runs off the field during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners in game two of the Division Series at T-Mobile Park on October 05, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The Tigers have released their lineup card for Friday’s contest against the White Sox on the south side of the Windy City, and both Dillon Dingler and Javier Baez, along with John Peck, have all been removed from the lineup.

While they’re keeping the same top seven hitters in the batting order in place, Kevin McGonigle moves from third base to shortstop, while Gleyber Torres shifts from designated hitter to second base. Colt Keith enters the lineup at DH, with Hao-Yu Lee starting at third base and Eduardo Valencia at catcher.

Tonight’s lineup is as follows:

The first pitch of the evening is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET.

The Tigers Said Their Loss On Thursday Was “Deflating”

The Tigers, who are already facing near-insurmountable odds to make the postseason, saw those odds get even more daunting with their setback on Thursday.

“Any loss deflates us,” said first baseman Spencer Torkelson via The Detroit News. “But I feel like we went into this last stretch knowing that we had to win every single game. So it definitely hurts that we lost this first one. But we’re not going to back down. We’re going to keep fighting and try to win the next three.”

Michael Whitaker Michael Whitaker is a sports journalist based in metro Detroit with nearly a full decade of experience with publications like Clutch Points and The Hockey News. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Eastern Michigan University. More about Michael Whitaker

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Tigers Announce Sudden Dillon Dingler, Javier Baez News

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