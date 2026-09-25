Detroit Tigers Announce Sudden Max Clark Move Before Final Series

The Detroit Tigers are set for what will be their final series of the 2026 MLB season, which will come to a close without what would have been an appearance in the MLB Playoffs for the third straight year.

Nevertheless, there is still business to attend do, as the Pittsburgh Pirates have arrived in the Motor City for a three-game set to close out the campaign. The weekend will be marked by the final start in the Hall of Fame career of Justin Verlander, who will take the mound on Saturday in front of a sold out Comerica Park.

As far as Friday’s game is concerned, the Tigers have made a key change to the lineup that sees rookie Max Clark bat leadoff.

The Detroit Tigers Will Have Rookie Max Clark Batting Leadoff On Friday Against The Pirates

The Tigers released their lineup for Friday’s series opener, and rookie Max Clark will be batting leadoff; he bat sixth on Wednesday in the setback against the Washington Nationals. It marks the first time in his career that he’s bat in the leadoff position.

Meanwhile, Kevin McGonigle slid from the top spot to batting third, while Hao-Yu Lee remains in the No. 2 hole but moved from designated hitter to second base.

Eduardo Valencia moved into the cleanup spot at DH, while Brett Callahan entered at No. 7 in right field. Riley Greene, Dillon Dingler, Spencer Torkelson and John Peck each slid down one spot.

Ben Malgeri and Zach McKinstry are out of the starting nine after starting on Wednesday.

The full Tigers lineup for Friday’s series opener:

M. Clark — CF

— CF H. Lee — 2B

— 2B K. McGonigle — 3B

— 3B E. Valencia — DH

— DH R. Greene — LF

— LF D. Dingler — C

— C B. Callahan — RF

— RF S. Torkelson — 1B

— 1B J. Peck — SS

Jackson Jobe will get the start on the mound. Meanwhile, the Pirates are countering with the following lineup:

K. Griffin — SS

— SS B. Lowe — 2B

— 2B B. Reynolds — LF

— LF O. Cruz — CF

— CF N. Gonzales — 3B

— 3B R. O’Hearn — DH

— DH R. Flores Jr. — C

— C S. Horwitz — 1B

— 1B J. Mangum — RF

Bubba Chandler will get the start on the mound for Pittsburgh.

The first pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET at Comerica Park, which will be officially known as Fifth Third Park starting in the 2027 MLB season.

Max Clark Is Playing In His Rookie Season

The Tigers took Clark in the first round (third overall pick) in the 2023 MLB Draft and signed him for a $7.7 million bonus. He quickly moved through the organization, reaching High-A West Michigan in 2024 and Double-A Erie the following year after earning consecutive Futures Game selections.

Clark opened 2026 with Triple-A Toledo, hitting .276 with 11 home runs and 21 steals in 90 games, and he’d be called up on the final day of July after Matt Vierling landed on the injured list.

He immediately made an impact, picking up three hits (including a pair of doubles) and an RBI in his MLB debut. He then hit his first home run the following day.

So far in 2026, Clark is hitting .283 with three home runs and 23 RBI.