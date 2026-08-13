Detroit Tigers Announce Surprising Javier Báez Change Before Guardians Finale

The Detroit Tigers are set to begin the series finale of a three-game set with the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica park at 1:10 p.m. EDT on Thursday.

The Tigers won the first game of the series 6-4 on Tuesday. The Guardians won the second matchup 6-4 on Wednesday.

The Tigers have announced their lineup for Thursday afternoon’s game, and it includes a surprising change involving Javier Báez.

Detroit Tigers Announce Surprising Javier Báez Decision During Guardians Series

Báez is batting eighth and playing left field in Thursday’s matchup with Cleveland. Báez has only played 2 2/3 innings in left field in his entire career.

Báez has also never played in left field for the Tigers. He played 1/3 of an inning there with the Chicago Cubs in 2020 and 2 1/3 innings in 2016.

Here is the Tigers’ full lineup for today:

Here is the Guardians’ lineup:

Keider Montero will start for the Tigers today. The 26-year-old right-hander is 8-7 with a 3.38 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 86 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings across 25 outings (19 starts) this year.

Parker Messick is slated to start for the Guardians today. The 25-year-old left-hander is 9-6 with a 2.57 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 136 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings across 23 starts this season.

Looking at Javier Báez

Báez has slashed .283/.310/.383 with two home runs and 14 RBI across 34 games with the Tigers this season.

Left field will be the fourth position he has played this year, as he has logged innings at second base, shortstop and center field.

Báez missed a large chunk of the season with a right ankle sprain. Detroit placed him on the IL on April 29 and activated him on July 28.

Báez is in the fifth year of a six-year, $140 million contract he signed with Detroit ahead of the 2022 season. He is being paid $24 million this season and will make the same in 2027 before hitting free agency.

Detroit Tigers Right Now

Despite trading Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize before the Aug. 3 deadline, the Tigers have the second-best run differential in the American League at +87.

They are just half a game back of the Texas Rangers for the final American League Wild Card spot and 3 1/2 games back of the Chicago White Sox for first place in the American League Central.

After the Tigers wrap up their series with the Guardians, they will host the White Sox for three games.