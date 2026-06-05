Detroit Tigers’ Tarik Skubal Makes Honest Statement About Rehab Assignment

The Detroit Tigers are approaching the first matchup of their three-game set against the Seattle Mariners on Friday, June 5, at 6:40 p.m. ET.

This is a homestand series for the Tigers, but they will still be without their star ace Tarik Skubal.

However, it was announced on Friday that Skubal is just a few short days away from his rehab assignment with High-A West Michigan on Sunday.

Tigers’ Tarik Skubal Comments on Upcoming Start

According to Detroit baseball reporter Evan Woodbery of MLive.com, upon the news release, Skubal stated, “Obviously, I get to compete again. It’s been about a month or so, and when you don’t get to play, it sucks. So I’m excited to go out there and compete. I don’t really care what level it’s at. I mean, ideally, it would probably be Triple-A, but with the weather, it doesn’t seem like the smart move to send me there and potentially not throw at all.”

Per Woodbery, skipper A.J. Hinch added, “We’ve got to answer every challenge along the way. Right now, we want the ‘Caps to take good care of him on Sunday and deliver him back ready to go.”

At the time of this writing, the 29-year-old southpaw is expected to return to the Tigers’ starting rotation rather quickly — potentially one week from now.

If this timeline is able to be followed, Detroit could be in good hands heading into this summer.

If not, the organization will need to start filling the gaps, which could ultimately result in a massive roster shakeup — a potential trade.

Skubal’s Performance Before His Injury

Skubal’s last pitch for Detroit took place on April 29 against the Athletics.

In April, he only appeared in six games, pitching for 37.1 innings and logging a 3.13 ERA with 39 strikeouts.

Since his 2026 campaign kicked off, he registered a 2.70 ERA and 45 strikeouts across 43.1 innings of work through seven starts.

Historically, Skubal has been a dominant force on the mound since making his Major League debut in August 2020.

During his 2025 season, he recorded a 2.21 ERA and 241 strikeouts across 195.1 innings pitched through 31 games, all of which he started.

He is now navigating his seventh year in the big leagues, but it has not been an ideal start to his campaign.

Tigers’ Placement in the Standings

Detroit is currently riding a 25-38 overall record this season, placing them second-to-last in the American League Central.

Much of their woes are largely attributed to the number of skilled players who have fallen victim to the injured list.

Not only was Skubal facing trouble, but pitchers Justin Verlander, Kenley Jansen and Casey Mize are also spending time on the IL, among a handful of other players.

Fortunately, Skubal may not be too far out from making a much-needed return to their starting rotation.

But this is entirely dependent on how his rehab assignment pans out.