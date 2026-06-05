Detroit Tigers Announce Positive Tarik Skubal News Ahead of Mariners Series

The Detroit Tigers are just a few short hours away from their three-game series against the Seattle Mariners.

The franchise is coming off a clean 3-0 sweep over the Tampa Bay Rays, who currently lead the American League East.

Tigers Announce Positive Skubal News

Keeping the motivation and energy high, it has been announced by Detroit reporter Chris McCosky that ace Tarik Skubal is scheduled to pitch on Sunday, June 7, in a rehab assignment.

He will be playing at West Michigan, a High-A affiliate of the Tigers.

This news comes after having been sidelined due to a loose body in his left elbow. He was placed on the injured list in early May.

On June 1, he threw a 64-pitch, four-inning, simulated game, as reported on Detroit’s IL.