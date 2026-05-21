Tigers May Have No Choice But to Trade Tarik Skubal

Detroit Tigers’ ace Tarik Skubal is trending towards being a trade candidate with the team’s recent struggles.

Skubal, 29, is a pending free agent coming off back-to-back Cy Young seasons. The left-hander has all but solidified himself at 1A or 1B among MLB arms, right beside Pirates’ hurler Paul Skenes.

In a recent post on X, MLB insider Jon Heyman explained why Skubak could be on the way out.

Jon Heyman Weighs in on Tarik Skubal’s Trade Candidacy

Heyman posted, “Tarik Skubal trade chances are rising.

Tigers have lost 14 of 16 and are in last and 5 games out in WC race. 2. Tigers have 5 starters on IL. 3. Skubal is progressing since elbow scope. 4. Tigers’ chances to extend him are nil. ”

He seems convinced that the end of the Skubal era is nearing.

Other media outlets across the MLB landscape have weighed in as well.

MLB Reacts to Skubal Trade Rumors

Here’s what others are saying about the trade talks:

Dan Bartels: “The way Tarik Skubal is quickly recovering, you can’t count out him for the Mets. More for free agency than a trade, to me. Worth every penny. Would be a great mentor for Nolan McLean.”

Matthew Crory: “Per @JonHeyman, Tarik Skubal’s trade chances are ‘rising.’ With the Tigers falling out of the playoff picture and Skubal progressing since his elbow scope. Heyman says ‘Tigers’ chances to extend him are nil.’”

Birdland Minute: “Stay in the fight. Trade for Tarik Skubal. Would help to win a series against them this weekend.”

@BaseballWRLD_: “The Tigers may actually have to trade Tarik Skubal at the deadline. That haul in return is going to be all-time.”

Just Baseball Media: “The Tigers have lost 12 of their last 14 games, and are now 10 games below .500 at 20-30. Detroit is 8.5 games back of Cleveland for 1st place in the AL Central.”

Drew Balis: “Aaron Nola struggling is a long con to make Tarik Skubal a Phillie.”

BallPark Buzz: “The Tigers are in a dangerous spot. 2-12 in their last 14 games and 9 games under .500. If they don’t turn things around quickly, the return of Tarik Skubal will mean him preparing to be traded at the Deadline.”

Skubal Fits Almost Every MLB Team

Although it’ll sting, Tigers Nation needs to brace for impact on a Skubal deal.

The age-old saying in MLB is that “you can never have too much pitching.” Skubal isn’t just a surplus arm for the staff; he’s an impact ace down the stretch.

With pitching injuries becoming a commodity in the modern game, lots of teams could use the lefty’s tenacious mound efforts. Potential fits include: the Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers, and the San Diego Padres. All of whom are in the midst of ‘win now’ mode.

Offloading Skubal would allow the Tigers to pivot and flip back to competing as soon as next season. The AL Central is about as non-threatening a division as can be. The always-competent Guardians continue to scatter wins, the Royals’ fall from grace has been swift in 2026, and the White Sox look primed to take a big step forward.

If Detroit doesn’t want to end up in the league’s dust, moving Skubal looks like the right decision.