Tigers Predicted to Land All-Star Pitcher to Bolster Staff in 2027

After reaching the playoffs last season, the Detroit Tigers took a step back in 2026, missing the field entirely.

Detroit got off to a very slow start this year before the front office elected to undergo a fire sale of sorts at the trade deadline. After the trade deadline, the Tigers couldn’t muster up much, with the franchise looking ahead to 2027.

This group wants to get back to the playoffs, but the front office has some work to do this winter.

Tigers Linked to All-Star Pitcher

For the Tigers, one way to help get back to the playoffs could be to shore up the bullpen for next season. Detroit needs to bring in another arm for late innings, and there are a few options who could make sense on the market.

One name that could work for the Tigers is veteran right-hander Raisel Iglesias, who just put together an All-Star season for the Atlanta Braves. Iglesias could be a good fit for the Tigers to consider, and he would offer them a reliable arm as a closer.

MLB analyst Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report linked Iglesias to the Tigers, predicting that he would sign with them. Kelly had Iglesias signing a one-year deal that is worth $16 million this offseason.

“Historically, teams have been hesitant to give relievers at his age multi-year deals. If he were a few years younger, he would be a lock for at least two years this winter. Even as is, he’ll make out very well on the open market. He may be able to increase his options if he’s willing to be a set-up man, though it would hardly be unreasonable for someone with 287 career saves (which trails only Kenley Jansen, Craig Kimbrel and Aroldis Chapman among active pitchers) to be hell-bent on being a closer for whatever team he pitches for in 2027.

“If not the Braves, the Tigers are a good fit. The aforementioned Jansen is a free agent after leading them with 22 saves in 2026. Iglesias is a few years younger and could spearhead a bullpen that will also include Tyler Holton, Drew Sommers and Kyle Finnegan,” Kelly wrote.

With the Braves, Iglesias posted a 2.55 ERA over 59 appearances, throwing 60 innings. The righty recorded 34 saves in 37 attempts for Atlanta, striking out 64 batters along the way.

Should the Tigers Make This Move?

If Iglesias is looking for a one-year deal and he doesn’t return to the Braves, the Tigers do make sense. The right-hander was excellent for Atlanta this past season, and he could offer Detroit a lockdown arm for the late innings.

Detroit needs to bolster the bullpen for 2027, and Iglesias could be a good option, especially as a veteran. With the Tigers likely not interested in signing a relief pitcher to a long-term deal, Iglesias could be a strong candidate for them.

The veteran would be able to give this team a strong presence out of the bullpen for next season. And if anything, the Tigers could have a trade chip if the veteran were to perform well in the first half of the year.