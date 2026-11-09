Detroit Tigers Predicted to Sign 9-Year Veteran Pitcher to $32M Deal

The Detroit Tigers are predicted to sign a veteran pitcher to help bolster their rotation this offseason.

Detroit was sellers at the deadline as they traded away Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize, but they could look to bring back Mize. Yet, they should look to add a couple of starting pitchers as the Tigers should look to be contenders again.

MLB free agency has been open for a week, and there has been no major movement.

Detroit Tigers Predicted to Sign Nick Martinez

The Tigers could look to add a starting pitcher, and they could look to bring in a solid middle-of-the-rotation starter.

With free agency underway, MLB analyst Ryan Finkelstein of JustBaseball predicted Detroit will sign All-Star pitcher Nick Martinez to a two-year, $32 million deal.

“Nick Martinez could not have had a better season in 2026 for the Tampa Bay Rays,” Finkelstein wrote. “For the first time in his career, he pitched exclusively as a starting pitcher. Across 31 starts and 180 innings pitched, Martinez posted a 3.10 ERA. Martinez continued his success in October, where he pitched to a 2.81 ERA across 16 innings pitched.

“The 36-year-old is due for a raise from the $13 million contract he pitched on in 2026, but he may not quite make the $21.05 million he earned in 2025, when he pitched on the qualifying offer. Ultimately, he could fall somewhere in the middle, and he should be able to secure a multi-year pact. The Detroit Tigers make a lot of sense as a landing spot for Martinez, as they have a lot of innings to fill in their rotation, but they may not want to break the bank for the arms at the very top of the market.”

Martinez was an All-Star in 2026, as he’s been a solid MLB starter since returning from pitching overseas. He completed his ninth MLB season and went 15-6 with a 3.10 ERA with the Tampa Bay Rays.

In his MLB career, Martinez is 63-65 with a 3.99 ERA in 311 games, with 160 of them being starts, and he should be a solid No. 4 starter.

Detroit Could be Quiet in Free Agency

Although the Tigers have some holes, the team might not be too active in free agency.

Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris said the team won’t be building their roster through free agency.

“We’re not building through free agency. I’ve been very consistent on this point since the day I got here,” Harris said. “We are building through development. We are participating in free agency, and we always will participate in free agency. But that is meant to, and it’s designed to, supplement the core that we are developing.”

Harris is leaving the door open for signings, but it’s unlikely Detroit will make some major splashes.