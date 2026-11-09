Tigers Scouted $80 Million Japanese Star After Triple Crown Season

The Detroit Tigers could look overseas for offensive reinforcements this offseason, and the organization has reportedly scouted one of Japan’s most accomplished sluggers.

Detroit Free Press reporter Evan Petzold identified the Tigers among the MLB teams that have scouted Teruaki Sato, according to a November 8 report from MLB Trade Rumors.

The 27-year-old third baseman is coming off a historic season with the Hanshin Tigers, becoming the franchise’s first Japanese-born player to win the Central League Triple Crown.

Sato has since been made available to MLB teams through the posting system, opening the door for a potentially lucrative contract.

MLB Trade Rumors projects that Sato will command a five-year, $80 million deal, although other analysts have suggested the Japanese star could receive considerably more.

Detroit’s scouting activity establishes an initial connection, but there has been no confirmation that the organization has entered negotiations with Sato.

Tigers Scouted Japanese Star Teruaki Sato Ahead of MLB Free Agency

Sato established himself as one of Japan’s premier offensive talents during an extraordinary 2026 campaign.

The left-handed slugger finished with a .306 batting average, 39 home runs and 106 RBIs, leading the Central League in all three categories.

He also recorded a .383 on-base percentage and .609 slugging percentage, producing a remarkable .991 OPS.

The performance followed another outstanding campaign in 2025, when Sato launched 40 home runs and drove in 102 runs.

His 79 home runs over two seasons help explain why MLB organizations are evaluating him as one of the prizes of free agency.

With Munetaka Murakami providing a recent proof of concept for Japanese sluggers last season, teams could potentially be even more interested.

Detroit is among the clubs that have scouted Sato, although Petzold’s report does not establish whether the Tigers intend to pursue the Japanese star.

Under president of baseball operations Scott Harris, the Tigers have generally avoided lengthy free-agent deals.

Their three-year, $115 million agreement with Framber Valdez remains the largest free-agent contract completed during Harris’ tenure.

An $80 million investment in Sato would therefore represent another significant commitment, particularly given the uncertainty surrounding how his production will translate to MLB.

Teruaki Sato Could Give Tigers Much-Needed Offensive Firepower

Sato’s potential fit in Detroit is intriguing because of his defensive versatility and established power.

The Japanese star has primarily played third base but also has experience in the corner outfield.

That could create several possibilities for manager A.J. Hinch as the Tigers evaluate their roster for 2027.

Detroit has already experimented with different infield arrangements involving Colt Keith and Kevin McGonigle.

Keith’s long-term defensive position remains an important question for the organization.

Adding Sato could introduce another option at third base or in right field, although his left-handed bat would join a lineup already featuring several left-handed hitters.

There are also questions about whether Sato’s offensive success will translate against major league pitching.

While his power is impressive, his strikeout rate and aggressive approach at the plate could present challenges against MLB competition.

Still, Sato’s ability to hit for both average and power makes him one of the most intriguing international players available this offseason.

The Hanshin Tigers officially posted him on November 1, beginning a 45-day negotiating window for major league organizations.

However, the anticipated expiration of MLB’s collective bargaining agreement on December 1 could complicate negotiations and create additional urgency for interested teams.

For Detroit, the question is whether scouting Sato develops into a serious pursuit. That will be something to watch as the offseason unfolds.