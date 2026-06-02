Tigers Fans Won’t Like the Latest Tarik Skubal Prediction

Detroit Tigers’ ace Tarik Skubal has had a roller coaster 2026. Despite his injury concerns and a small sample size, contract projections remain historic.

Just Baseball Media recently broke down what fans can expect when Skubal hits the open market.

Peter Appel Breaks Down Skubal’s Free Agency

Peter Appel of Just Baseball Media had this to say on the situation:

“If Tarik Skubal is back in a month and a half and looks exactly like Tarik Skubal, I don’t think anybody’s gonna care about this injury,” Appel said. “People might forget when we’re talking about him in the offseason. Now, if he struggles, or he doesn’t look right, or he’s throwing 94, we might have another discussion. Right now, I’m assuming we’re gonna get Tarik Skubal back. Is that fair? Let’s say 99% of Tarik Skubal. Which is again, maybe the best pitcher alive.”

He then talked about a comparison for contract negotiations.

“So my comp is Gerrit Cole,” he said. “When he signed with the Yankees for nine years, $324 million, but it was back in 2020. This was the best pitcher in baseball at the time, [or] the second-best pitcher in baseball at the time. Right in the same line as Skubal, but this is also six years later.”

“So we can kind of wrap our brains around nine [years] for $324 million–and then we can start adding years.”

Just Baseball Media recently posted that “it would not be surprising” to see Skubal’s starting point at around 10 years and $400 million. With a lockout looming, those kinds of financial commitments are ludicrous to many front offices. That’s how special a talent Skubal is.

After a revolutionary surgery to speed up his recovery, baseball has been marveling at Skubal’s quick comeback and his trade candidacy.

MLB Reacts to Skubal’s Situation

Here’s what people are saying:

Just Baseball Media: “It would not be surprising at all if Tarik Skubal gets a 10-year, $400 million contract this offseason.”

Foul Territory: “‘You think the Dodgers have to be in the mix.’ @BNightengale explores potential trade partners for the Tigers if they intend on moving Tarik Skubal…”

Calico Joe: “‘The Tigers have no choice but to trade Tarik Skubal’ -Ken Rosenthal. I can’t say I disagree. Sad.”

Ryan Garcia: “I still think the fact that the Yankees could actually expend a Will Warren in a Tarik Skubal trade gives them a unique advantage.”

Jon Heyman: “Update on arguably MLB’s best pitcher and inarguably its No. 1 trade target Tarik Skubal: Simulated game today, rehab game probably next week, possibly 2 weeks from MLB game.”

Buster Olney: “Buster Olney on Tarik Skubal: ‘If he is traded, pay attention to some of the usual suspects, teams like the Dodgers, like the Phillies. I think the San Diego Padres will be an interesting team to watch…’”

Things Look Bleak In Detroit

As of June 1st, the Tigers hold a record of 22-38.

The Motor City Kitties are in a desperate competition with the Rockies and Angels for the title of worst team in baseball–via their respective records.

With such a dynamic young roster, full of controllable pieces, the possibility of trading Skubal seems at an all-time high.

Although this is a generational trade candidate, Detroit has the foundation to reload and bounce back next season. One chapter cannot define the Tigers’ autobiography.