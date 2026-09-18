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Houston Astros 6-Year Player Suffers Season-Ending Injury Before Braves Series

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Houston Astros v Chicago Cubs
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 22: Manager Joe Espada #19 of the Houston Astros looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on May 22, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros are set to begin a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Daikin Park in Houston on Friday night.

Before the Braves series, an Astros player who has played six seasons for the team reportedly suffered a season-ending injury.

Houston Astros 6-Year Player Suffers Brutal Injury Before Braves Series

Houston Astros v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MI – JUNE 28: Center fielder Jake Meyers #6 of the Houston Astros catches a fly ball hit by Kevin McGonigle of the Detroit Tigers for an out during the second inning at Comerica Park on June 28, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Astros outfielder is out for the remainder of the season after fouling a ball off his left kneecap in a minor-league game, according to MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart.

McTaggart wrote on X: Jake Meyers’ season ended Sept. 11 at Triple-A Sugar Land when he fouled a ball off his left knee cap. He posted a .592 OPS in 39 Minor League games, .594 in 57 games with the Astros.

Milwaukee Brewers v Houston Astros
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – MAY 29: Jake Meyers #6 of the Houston Astros hits an RBI double in the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Daikin Park on May 29, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Meyers, 30, hit .213/.268/.326 with three home runs and 11 RBI over 57 games with Houston this season.

The outfielder slashed .231/.301/.338 with two homers and 13 RBI at the Triple-A level this year.

Looking at Jake Meyers’ Career

Los Angeles Angels v Houston Astros
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – MARCH 26: Jake Meyers #6 of the Houston Astros catches a fly ball in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels on Opening Day at Daikin Park on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Astros selected Meyers in the 13th round (No. 391 overall) of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of Nebraska.

Meyers made his MLB debut with Houston in 2021.

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Two
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 29: Jake Meyers #6 of the Houston Astros looks on during batting practice prior to Game Two of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Meyers has appeared in 522 games with the Astros over the past six seasons.

During that span, Meyers hit .241/.303/.367 with 36 home runs and 172 RBI.

Houston Astros v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GA – AUGUST 20: Jake Meyers #6 of the Houston Astros hits an RBI against the Atlanta Braves during the tenth inning at Truist Park on August 20, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images)

Meyers has recorded innings at all three outfield positions in the majors but is mainly a center fielder.

Meyers has three hits in 12 postseason at-bats. He won a World Series with Houston in 2022.

Texas Rangers v Houston Astros
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 11: Jake Meyers #6 of the Houston Astros singles during the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park on August 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Next year will be Meyers’ final year of arbitration. He is being paid $3.55 million this season. Throughout his career, Meyers has made $8,260,092.

Friday’s game between the Astros and Braves is scheduled to begin at 7:10 p.m. CDT. Fans can watch on the Space City Home Network.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Houston Astros 6-Year Player Suffers Season-Ending Injury Before Braves Series

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