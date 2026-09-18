Houston Astros 6-Year Player Suffers Season-Ending Injury Before Braves Series

The Houston Astros are set to begin a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Daikin Park in Houston on Friday night.

Before the Braves series, an Astros player who has played six seasons for the team reportedly suffered a season-ending injury.

Houston Astros 6-Year Player Suffers Brutal Injury Before Braves Series

Astros outfielder is out for the remainder of the season after fouling a ball off his left kneecap in a minor-league game, according to MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart.

McTaggart wrote on X: Jake Meyers’ season ended Sept. 11 at Triple-A Sugar Land when he fouled a ball off his left knee cap. He posted a .592 OPS in 39 Minor League games, .594 in 57 games with the Astros.

Meyers, 30, hit .213/.268/.326 with three home runs and 11 RBI over 57 games with Houston this season.

The outfielder slashed .231/.301/.338 with two homers and 13 RBI at the Triple-A level this year.

Looking at Jake Meyers’ Career

The Astros selected Meyers in the 13th round (No. 391 overall) of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of Nebraska.

Meyers made his MLB debut with Houston in 2021.

Meyers has appeared in 522 games with the Astros over the past six seasons.

During that span, Meyers hit .241/.303/.367 with 36 home runs and 172 RBI.

Meyers has recorded innings at all three outfield positions in the majors but is mainly a center fielder.

Meyers has three hits in 12 postseason at-bats. He won a World Series with Houston in 2022.

Next year will be Meyers’ final year of arbitration. He is being paid $3.55 million this season. Throughout his career, Meyers has made $8,260,092.

Friday’s game between the Astros and Braves is scheduled to begin at 7:10 p.m. CDT. Fans can watch on the Space City Home Network.