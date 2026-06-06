Houston Astros Release Recently Acquired 26-Year-Old Before Athletics Game

On Saturday, the Houston Astors will continue their series with the Athletics (at home).

The Astros are coming off a 5-1 win on Friday.

Isaac Paredes led the team with four RBI’s.

Brian McTaggart of MLB.com wrote: “Isaac Paredes homers and drives in four runs and Peter Lambert wins his third start in a row to lead the Astros to a 5-1 win over the A’s. The Astros are 29-36 with Imai going tomorrow.”

Astros Release Recently Acquired 26-Year-Old

Ahead of their series with the Athletics, the Astros released Rhylan Thomas from their organization (via MLB.com).

He had been designated for assignment earlier this week.

Thomas did not appear in a game for Houston.

He had been batting .229 with eight hits and three RBI’s in 10 games for their Triple-A affiliate.

The Astros claimed him off waivers from the Seattle Mariners earlier this season.

Matt Kawahara of The Houston Chronicle wrote (on May 9): “The Astros claimed outfielder Rhylan Thomas off waivers from the Mariners and will option him to Triple-A Sugar Land. Hunter Brown transferred to the 60-day IL in a corresponding 40-man move.”

Thomas was picked in the 11th round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

He appeared in three MLB games for Seattle last season.

It will be interesting to see if another team takes a chance on Thomas before the end of the 2026 season.

Astros Right Now

The Astros have had a tough start to the 2026 season.

They are currently the fourth-place team in the American League West with a 29-36 record in 65 games.

Over their last ten games, the Astros have gone 5-5 (and they are 15-18 in 33 games at home).

Via Underdog MLB: “Astros 6/6 J. Peña SS Y. Alvarez DH C. Walker 1B I. Paredes 3B J. Altuve 2B L. Wade Jr. LF T. Trammell RF J. Meyers CF C. Vázquez C T. Imai SP”