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Houston Astros Release Recently Acquired 26-Year-Old Before Athletics Game

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 30: Rhylan Thomas #31 of the Seattle Mariners, making his MLB debut, looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on April 30, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Houston Astors will continue their series with the Athletics (at home).

The Astros are coming off a 5-1 win on Friday.

Isaac Paredes led the team with four RBI’s.

Brian McTaggart of MLB.com wrote: “Isaac Paredes homers and drives in four runs and Peter Lambert wins his third start in a row to lead the Astros to a 5-1 win over the A’s. The Astros are 29-36 with Imai going tomorrow.”

Astros Release Recently Acquired 26-Year-Old

GettyRhylan Thomas #31 of the Seattle Mariners, making his MLB debut, looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on April 30, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

Ahead of their series with the Athletics, the Astros released Rhylan Thomas from their organization (via MLB.com).

He had been designated for assignment earlier this week.

Thomas did not appear in a game for Houston.

He had been batting .229 with eight hits and three RBI’s in 10 games for their Triple-A affiliate.

The Astros claimed him off waivers from the Seattle Mariners earlier this season.

Matt Kawahara of The Houston Chronicle wrote (on May 9): “The Astros claimed outfielder Rhylan Thomas off waivers from the Mariners and will option him to Triple-A Sugar Land. Hunter Brown transferred to the 60-day IL in a corresponding 40-man move.”

GettyRhylan Thomas #31 of the Seattle Mariners rounds third base to score on an RBI single off the bat of Jorge Polanco against the Athletics in the top of the third inning at Sutter Health Park on May 05, 2025 in Sacramento, California.

Thomas was picked in the 11th round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

He appeared in three MLB games for Seattle last season.

It will be interesting to see if another team takes a chance on Thomas before the end of the 2026 season.

Astros Right Now

GettyManager Joe Espada #19 of the Houston Astros looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on May 22, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Astros have had a tough start to the 2026 season.

They are currently the fourth-place team in the American League West with a 29-36 record in 65 games.

Over their last ten games, the Astros have gone 5-5 (and they are 15-18 in 33 games at home).

Via Underdog MLB: “Astros 6/6 J. Peña SS Y. Alvarez DH C. Walker 1B I. Paredes 3B J. Altuve 2B L. Wade Jr. LF T. Trammell RF J. Meyers CF C. Vázquez C T. Imai SP”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Houston Astros Release Recently Acquired 26-Year-Old Before Athletics Game

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