Houston Astros Announce Jose Altuve Change Before Mariners Series Finale

The Houston Astros are set to play the Seattle Mariners in the series finale of a three-game set at Daikin Park at 6:20 p.m. CDT on Sunday. The game will be available to watch on NBC and Peacock.

Houston won the first game of the series 10-7 on Friday. Seattle won 10-5 on Saturday.

The Astros have announced their lineup for Sunday’s game, and it includes a notable change involving Jose Altuve.

Houston Astros Make Jose Altuve Change During Mariners Series

Altuve hit fifth and played second base in Saturday’s loss. He went 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run.

Tonight, Altuve will bat fourth as the designated hitter. Yordan Alvarez, typically Houston’s DH, will get a rare start in left field.

Here is Houston’s full lineup for Sunday:

Right-hander Hunter Brown will start for the Astros tonight. He is 3-1 with a 3.68 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 67 strikeouts over 63 2/3 innings this season.

Right-hander Bryan Woo is slated to start for the Mariners tonight. He is 8-8 with a 4.15 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 132 strikeouts across 132 1/3 innings this year.

Looking at Jose Altuve

Altuve, 36, has a long list of accolades, including seven Silver Slugger Awards, nine All-Star nods, an MVP and three batting titles.

This year, Altuve has slashed .245/.307/.397 with 13 home runs and 36 RBI.

Houston Astros Right Now

The Astros are 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Houston is in first place in the American League West with a 63-61 record. The team has a two-game lead over the second-place Texas Rangers.

Seattle Mariners Right Now

The Mariners have lost seven of their last 10 games.

Seattle is in third place in the American League West. The team is five games back of the first-place Astros.

In the Wild Card standings, the Mariners are three games back of the final spot.