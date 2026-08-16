Houston Astros Announce Jose Altuve Decision Before Mariners Game

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 17: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros looks on during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Daikin Park on July 17, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
The Houston Astros are set to play the Seattle Mariners in the series finale of a three-game set at Daikin Park at 6:20 p.m. CDT on Sunday. The game will be available to watch on NBC and Peacock.
Houston won the first game of the series 10-7 on Friday. Seattle won 10-5 on Saturday.
The Astros have announced their lineup for Sunday’s game, and it includes a notable change involving Jose Altuve.
Houston Astros Make Jose Altuve Change During Mariners Series
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 15: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros hits an hits an RBI single during the first inning Mariners at Daikin Park on August 15, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Altuve hit fifth and played second base in Saturday’s loss. He went 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run.
Tonight, Altuve will bat fourth as the designated hitter. Yordan Alvarez, typically Houston’s DH, will get a rare start in left field.
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – JULY 19: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros watches his ball after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Daikin Park on July 19, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Right-hander Hunter Brown will start for the Astros tonight. He is 3-1 with a 3.68 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 67 strikeouts over 63 2/3 innings this season.
Right-hander Bryan Woo is slated to start for the Mariners tonight. He is 8-8 with a 4.15 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 132 strikeouts across 132 1/3 innings this year.
Looking at Jose Altuve
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – JULY 29: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros during an at-bat in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 29, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)
Altuve, 36, has a long list of accolades, including seven Silver Slugger Awards, nine All-Star nods, an MVP and three batting titles.
This year, Altuve has slashed .245/.307/.397 with 13 home runs and 36 RBI.
Houston Astros Right Now
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – JULY 07: Manager Joe Espada #19 of the Houston Astros looks on during the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 7, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
The Astros are 5-5 in their last 10 games.
Houston is in first place in the American League West with a 63-61 record. The team has a two-game lead over the second-place Texas Rangers.
Seattle Mariners Right Now
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 11: Manager Dan Wilson #6 of the Seattle Mariners looks on during batting practice before the game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
The Mariners have lost seven of their last 10 games.
Seattle is in third place in the American League West. The team is five games back of the first-place Astros.
In the Wild Card standings, the Mariners are three games back of the final spot.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Houston Astros Announce Jose Altuve Decision Before Mariners Game