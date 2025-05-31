Astros Ace Channels Vintage Brilliance In Historic 83-Pitch Win

Friday night for the Houston Astros showcased classic defensive brilliance, and a memorable outing for one of their ace pitchers.

Framber Valdez put on a career performance, turning in a masterful complete game in just 83 pitches to lead Houston to a 2–1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

“I think it’s one of my best outings in my career so far,” Valdez said, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

The game didn’t start perfectly. A leadoff home run by Jose Caballero put the Rays up early. But from there, the pitcher settled into a groove and dominated. He retired 24 of the next 25 hitters, mixing a sharp sinker with curveballs and changeups that kept the Rays off balance all night long.

With the 83-pitch complete game, Valdez tied the Astros franchise record for fewest pitches in a nine-inning outing since 1988, matching the legendary Darryl Kile’s 1993 no-hitter.

Astros Pull Through Despite Quiet Offense

The game stayed tight for most of the affair, and the Astros were tied 1–1 heading into the bottom of the ninth. That’s when Yainer Diaz stepped up and crushed a walk-off home run on the first pitch he saw, giving Houston the win. It was Diaz’s second career walk-off homer, capping a game where he also made a huge defensive play, throwing out a runner at third base in the top of the ninth.

It was a perfect example of how dominance doesn’t have to be loud. Valdez’s patience, and his teammates’ trust spoke volumes after the game.

“We’re a team that always tries to look out for our teammates,” said Diaz, who got his second career walk-off homer. “An outing like the one that Framber had, we couldn’t afford to lose that type of outing. We really wanted to win the game for him.”

The Astros notched their 17th come-from-behind victory of the season, the most in the American League. With the Seattle Mariners losing in extra innings to the Minnesota Twins on Friday, Houston moved into first place in the AL West for the first time in a while.

Huge Momentum Going Forward

Valdez became the first left-handed pitcher since Hall of Famer Tom Glavine in 1993 to throw a complete game without ever exceeding 11 pitches in any inning. Fittingly, Glavine’s game also ended 2–1 on a walk-off home run, making the parallel between the two games even more remarkable.

The Astros are now riding a five-win streak in their last six games. With their starter rotation throwing lights-out and the team climbing back to the top of their division,

Houston looks ready to make a serious run heading into summer.