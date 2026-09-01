Astros Provide Carlos Correa Injury Update Amid Surprising Recovery

The Houston Astros have been without their $200 million shortstop, Carlos Correa. The 31-year-old was diagnosed with a torn tendon in his left ankle that has kept him sidelined since early May.

Correa’s initial recovery timeline put him out for the entire 2026 season. Recently, that has changed dramatically.

Due to Correa’s recovery from ankle surgery progressing closer than originally thought, a return to the Astros’ lineup is still on the table, MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart reported in early August.

Correa was given a new injury update ahead of Houston’s second game of its series against the Chicago White Sox.

“Carlos Correa said he was cleared by doctors to go to West Palm Beach this weekend and ramp up his activity, including game situations,” Brian McTaggart reported. “He’s sprinting at 95%, swinging the bat, and fielding grounders.”

Carlos Correa: ‘My Plan Has Always Been to Try to Get Back and Play This Year.’

Heading into the Astros game against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, Carlos Correa was able to speak to the press. The Houston shortstop talked about his recovery process.

“Well, from the moment I had the surgery, my plan has always been to try to get back and play this year,” Correa said. “So we’re gonna ramp up for real, and see how the foot’s gonna respond. This will be the real test for us to see if we can come back and play.

Correa rejoined the Houston Astros at the 2025 trade deadline, but has only been in the team’s lineup for 83 combined games. In the small dosage we have seen from Correa this season, he’s hitting .279/.369/.418 with three home runs, 16 RBIs, and one stolen base.

The three-time All-Star is currently on a six-year, $200 million deal that runs through the 2032 season. The contract includes vesting options from 2029 to 2032.

In his recovery process, Correa has only been taking reps at third base rather than his usual shortstop position, Brian McTaggart added.

Astros Call-Up RHP Ronel Blanco and CF Jake Meyers

The Astros made roster moves ahead of their game against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. Right-handed pitcher Ronel Blanco and center fielder Jake Meyers have been called up, The Athletic’s Chandler Rome reports.

Blanco, 33, has appeared in five games (four starts) for the Astros this season. He has a 0-1 record, 7.71 ERA, and 1.46 WHIP across 23.1 innings pitched. The veteran hasn’t found his stride since an impressive 2024 season. Blanco will get the start for the Astros on Tuesday.

Meyers, 30, has spent the majority of 2026 in the minor leagues as well. Through 54 games with the Astros this season, he is batting .213/.268/.326 with three home runs, 11 RBIs, and one stolen base. After an impressive 2025, Meyers has yet to find his stride at the plate in 2026.

Houston is in a tight-knit AL West race with the Texas Rangers entering the final month of the regular season. Entering Tuesday, Houston carries a two-game lead over the Rangers.