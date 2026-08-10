Houston Astros Cut Ties with 3-Year MLB Player Before Giants Series

After their series loss to the San Diego Padres over the weekend, the Houston Astros are staying out West to face the San Francisco Giants in a new series this week.

Before the Giants series, the Astros announced two relevant pieces of roster news, and one of the transactions involved cutting ties with 3-year player Shay Whitcomb.

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Astros DFA Shay Whitcomb; Acquire Nelson Velazquez

Chandler Rome of The Athletic announced the two roster moves the Astros made before their series with the Giants:

“The Astros claimed Nelson Velázquez off waivers from the Cardinals and designated Shay Whitcomb for assignment. Velázquez is a right-handed hitting outfielder with a career .739 OPS against left-handed pitching.”

Focusing on the Shay Whitcomb news, he has played parts of three MLB seasons with the Houston Astros, but he will now enter DFA limbo, where he, like Velázquez, could be claimed by another MLB team before clearing waivers and being outrighted to the minors.

Whitcomb, 27, has appeared in 17 games for the Astros this season and has recorded three hits in 23 at-bats.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald wrote (about Whitcomb):

“He has only been allowed to make 102 plate appearances in the big leagues with a .167/.216/.292 line. His offense has also tailed off in Triple-A. He hit 25 home runs in 2024 and 2025 but is only at nine so far this year. His 8.4% walk rate is also a notable drop, as he was at 11.1% over 2024 and 2025. This year’s .274/.338/.420 line and 97 wRC+ aren’t disastrous figures but he’s getting help from a .357 BABIP and still coming out below par.”

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Taking a Look at Shay Whitcomb’s MLB Career

Shay Whitcomb hasn’t played much for the Houston Astros over his three-year career, but he was still chilling on the 40-man roster. He has not recorded an at-bat since June 10.

He debuted with the Stros in 2024 and has played just 57 games since joining the club that drafted him in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB draft.

Across 96 total at-bats in the show, Whitcomb has batted .167 with three home runs, 16 total hits, and an OPS+ of 42.

It’s unlikely that someone will claim him, so Whitcomb will likely either just accept the assignment to the minors or could be outright released before that option comes.

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