Houston Astros To Enter High-Stakes Race for Pair of Coveted Pitchers

The Houston Astros have been floating as one of the organizations interested in adding pitching depth to their roster.

Two of the most sought-after pitchers are Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers and Sonny Gray of the Boston Red Sox.

An MLB insider now reports that the Astros are planning to enter the sweepstakes to acquire these coveted arms.

Astros Plan To Pursue Skubal, Gray at MLB Trade Deadline

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Houston “plans to be in the Tarik Skubal and Sonny Gray sweepstakes.”

Across Major League Baseball, fans are eagerly awaiting to see where 29-year-old Skubal lands at the MLB trade deadline this year.

He’s quite familiar with being caught up in a whirlwind of rumors, but this time, they seem to come with much more substance.

Skubal is now in his seventh year of playing in the Major Leagues.

Each season has been spent with the Tigers, logging a career 3.08 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP.

This year has been rather unsteady for Skubal, as he had a stint on the IL.

At the time of this writing, he owns a 3.15 ERA and 75 strikeouts across 65.2 innings pitched through 11 starts.

As for 36-year-old Gray, he’s also been drawing in quite a bit of interest from around the league.

He is currently playing in his 14th year in the big leagues, but unlike Skubal, he’s played around the map throughout that period.

His 2026 campaign marks his first season with the Red Sox.

With the organization, he is riding a 2.61 ERA and 82 strikeouts across 89.2 innings of work through 16 starts.

Aside from pitching, it’s also apparent that the Astros need help in the outfield.

According to Nightengale, Houston is interested in striking a deal with the Colorado Rockies.

Specifically, they have been eyeing 28-year-olds Mickey Moniak and Jake McCarthy.

However, their interest in Skubal and Gray stands as the tightest race right now.

Looking at the Astros’ 2026 Campaign

In the American League West, Houston comes in at third in the standings.

They own an overall record of 44-47, placing them just above the Athletics (41-48) and the Los Angeles Angels (36-54).

The Texas Rangers (45-44) and the Seattle Mariners (46-44) have edged them out, albeit not by much.

In the Major Leagues as a whole, the Astros rank toward the middle of the pack.

Houston is in the midst of a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Their latest matchup on Saturday resulted in a tight 10-8 victory over the Rays.

The organizations have one more clash to go, scheduled to kick off on Sunday, July 5, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Once this series concludes, the Astros will arrive at Nationals Park to face the Washington Nationals for a three-game stretch.

The set will commence on Monday, July 6, at 6:45 p.m. ET.

Washington is ranked second-to-last in the National League East.

They are 46-44 overall, allowing them to widen the gap between themselves and the New York Mets (36-53) in their division.