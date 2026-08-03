MLB Trade: Houston Astros Acquiring Blue Jays’ Daulton Varsho

The Houston Astros have finally gotten involved in an MLB trade ahead of the deadline.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho is headed to the Houston Astros in a shocking trade.

The irony of the deal is that the Blue Jays and Houston Astros will actually kick off a series against one another on Monday evening. Houston recently swept the Texas Rangers and now holds a 1.5-game lead in the AL West.

Daulton Varsho is batting .243 this season with 7 home runs, 39 runs scored, 26 RBI, and an OPS+ of 86. The Astros had been rumored to acquire a left-handed outfield bat, and they seemingly get their guy in Varsho.

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Houston Astros Acquire Daulton Varsho

Daulton Varsho is an MLB veteran of seven seasons.

He began the first part of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks before joining the Blue Jays before the 2023 season.

Across 747 total games and 2752 at-bats, Varsho holds a lifetime .229 batting average with 106 home runs, 21 triples, and 121 doubles. 2025 was a career year for Varsho (20 home runs, 13 doubles, OPS+ of 120), and the 30-year-old outfielder will be a free agent at the end of the season. He has proved he can be a 4.0+ bWAR player over the past few years, but his 2026 campaign hasn’t been up to his normal standard.

Per Mark Feinsand, the Blue Jays are receiving Spencer Arrighetti in the deal.

The Blue Jays have had a confusing trajectory this trade deadline. They traded Kevin Gausman and Daulton Varsho, but have also acquired Spencer Arrighetti and Jose Soriano. Toronto is 4.5 games out of the last AL Wild Card position.

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Looking at Spencer Arrighetti’s Season Thus Far

Spencer Arrighetti has spent his entire 3-year career with the Houston Astros.

Over 88 IP this season, Spencer Arrighetti holds an ERA of 4.60 with 87 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.341.

Across 268.1 IP, Arrighetti has a career earned run average of 4.66 with 289 strikeouts.

Arrighetti was drafted by the Houston Astros in the 6th round of the 2021 MLB draft. He now heads to Toronto to join a pretty strong starting staff.

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