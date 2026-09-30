Houston Astros Announce Last-Minute Taylor Trammell Move During White Sox Series

The Houston Astros have a deep hole to dig themselves out of after Game 1 against the Chicago White Sox. Prior to the first pitch of Game 2, the Houston Astros’ news of the day involved Taylor Trammell and Nick Allen.

Earlier in the day, the Astros had announced surgery for Daulton Varsho, which will sideline him for the rest of the postseason. They also named Hunter Brown the starting pitcher. Sean Burke will start for the White Sox. Wednesday’s game will start at 3:00 PM Mountain Time, 4:00 PM Central Time, or 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

Houston Astros News: Taylor Trammell Out, Nick Allen In For Game 2 Versus The Chicago White Sox

Before the first pitch of their do-or-die contest, the Astros announced lineup news involving Trammell and Allen.

This is the lineup the Astros announced for Game 2:

Starting Pitcher: Hunter Brown

As the announcement shows, the Astros are taking out Trammell for Allen. However, some players need to shuffle around in order to accommodate Allen.

Alvarez moved from DH to LF, Paredes moved from 3B to DH, and then Allen came in at third base.

Trammell is a 29-year-old outfielder, while Allen is a 27-year-old infielder.

Looking At Taylor Trammell & Nick Allen

Coming in for Trammell is the 5-foot-7, 166-pound Allen.

This will be the first taste of the postseason for Allen, who played in 94 regular season MLB games this year. In those games, he recorded 41 hits, seven doubles, 14 RBIs, two stolen bases, and three home runs.

Alternatively, Trammell recorded 22 RBIs, four stolen bases, eight home runs, and 49 hits along with a .192 batting average in 99 games.

Reaction To Houston Astros Lineup Today Against The White Sox

With their season on the line, having only one substitution feels like a missed opportunity. Regardless, the reaction to this lineup has been notable.

One person on social media wrote, “Yordan in left field…this feels like it can be consequential.”

Yordan in left field…this feels like it can be consequential https://t.co/bkfwHpiFzv — Sean Anderson (@Sean_W_Anderson) September 30, 2026

“Atleast trammell is not in the lineup,” another wrote.

With today’s do-or-die matchup for the Astros, fans won’t have to wait very long to see if their instincts about the lineup were right.