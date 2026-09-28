Houston Astros Announce Pitching News Ahead of White Sox ALWC Series

Somehow, someway, with an 81-81 record, the Houston Astros came out on top in the AL West and punched their ticket to October on Sunday afternoon with a win over the Athletics.

Being the No. 3 seed in the playoffs earns them a three-game series with the last Wild Card team in the American League, which happened to be the Chicago White Sox, so the Astros will take on the White Sox in a three-game set (all games in Houston) beginning on Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, September 28, just one day before the series opens up, the Astros announced a few pieces of pitching news, which shed light on their rotation plans for the series.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Mets Face Massive Mark Vientos Offseason Decision

Astros Announce ALWC Game 1 & 2 Starter

On Monday afternoon, Astros manager Joe Espada revealed to the media that Tuesday’s Wild Card game will be a ‘bullpen’ game for Houston.

Well, a few hours after that report, it was announced that AJ Blubaugh will get the start on Tuesday, and it’s unclear how long he will pitch as the so-called ‘opener’.

AJ Blubaugh will start Game 1 of Wild Card Series for the Astros, per @Chandler_Rome. https://t.co/5dVKp9UEut — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 28, 2026

However, in a piece of better (and more promising) news, Espada also revealed that ace starter Hunter Brown will take the ball for game two of the series against the White Sox.

“Hunter Brown will start Game 2 for Houston, a source told MLB.com”

The news JUST dropped that Hagen Smith will start game one for the Chicago White Sox, but manager Will Venables also noted that he believes game one will be more of a bullpen game for the White Sox as well.

More MLB on Heavy: St. Louis Cardinals Acquire Former Yankees Pitcher in Sudden Roster Move

Looking at AJ Blubaugh and Hunter Brown This Season

Hunter Brown remains the ace of the Houston Astros, but the club likely doesn’t want to run him out there on 3/4 days’ rest when he just pitched over the weekend.

Brown finished the 2026 regular season with a 3.19 ERA over 20 starts with 124 strikeouts.

As for AJ Blubaugh, he has pitched strictly out of the bullpen this season, and over 64 games pitched and 96 innings, he posted an ERA of 3.66 with 94 strikeouts in 2026.

It feels like a very evenly matched series between the White Sox and Astros, and one that should be very exciting!

More MLB on Heavy: Polarizing New York Yankees Player Linked to NL Club Via Free Agency