St. Louis Cardinals Acquire Former Yankees Pitcher in Sudden Roster Move

The 2026 season is over for the St. Louis Cardinals, but that doesn’t stop roster moves from being made across the league, even from organizations that are not participating in the MLB playoffs.

On Monday, September 28, the Cardinals announced they have claimed a pitcher off waivers from the Washington Nationals.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Receive Clarity on Phillies’ Pitching Plans Ahead of Wild Card Series

Cardinals Claim Pitcher Chase Hampton…

The St. Louis Cardinals X account revealed the roster news:

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams added (about Chase Hampton):

“Hampton just turned 25 last month. The 2022 sixth-rounder out of Texas Tech was Baseball America’s No. 72 overall prospect in the 2023-24 offseason, but he’s battled numerous injuries in the years since, including a Tommy John procedure in Feb. 2025 that wiped out his entire ’25 campaign and limited him to just 55 innings this season. The 2026 season wasn’t a pretty one for the 6’2″, 225-pound righty. Hampton was rocked for an 8.18 ERA across three levels, including a 9.59 mark (38 runs in 35 2/3 innings) at the Double-A level.”

He’s spent his entire 2026 season in the minors and logged 55 innings across three different levels of the Yankees’ minor-league system. He did not make it past AA.

More MLB on Heavy: Polarizing New York Yankees Player Linked to NL Club Via Free Agency

Taking a Quick Look at Chase Hampton’s Professional Career

Chase Hampton has pitched his entire professional career within the New York Yankees organization.

Across three seasons in the minors, he holds an ERA of 4.89 over 180.1 IP.

It’s pretty common for players to be tossed around this time of year, especially as an organizational depth piece, but it will be interesting to see if Hampton remains with the Cardinals throughout the offseason, or if another team sees something worth making a move for the 25-year-old pitcher.

More MLB on Heavy: Chicago Cubs Quietly Demote Player Before Padres Playoff Series