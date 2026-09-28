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St. Louis Cardinals Acquire Former Yankees Pitcher in Sudden Roster Move

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JULY 04: Chaim Bloom Chief Baseball Officer of the Boston Red Sox watches warmups before a game against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park on July 04, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

The 2026 season is over for the St. Louis Cardinals, but that doesn’t stop roster moves from being made across the league, even from organizations that are not participating in the MLB playoffs.

On Monday, September 28, the Cardinals announced they have claimed a pitcher off waivers from the Washington Nationals.

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Cardinals Claim Pitcher Chase Hampton…

Tampa Bay Rays v St. Louis Cardinals
GettyST LOUIS, MISSOURI – MARCH 26: Manager Oliver Marmol #37 of the St. Louis Cardinals chats with St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom prior to a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Rays on Opening Day at Busch Stadium on March 26, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The St. Louis Cardinals X account revealed the roster news:

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams added (about Chase Hampton):

“Hampton just turned 25 last month. The 2022 sixth-rounder out of Texas Tech was Baseball America’s No. 72 overall prospect in the 2023-24 offseason, but he’s battled numerous injuries in the years since, including a Tommy John procedure in Feb. 2025 that wiped out his entire ’25 campaign and limited him to just 55 innings this season. The 2026 season wasn’t a pretty one for the 6’2″, 225-pound righty. Hampton was rocked for an 8.18 ERA across three levels, including a 9.59 mark (38 runs in 35 2/3 innings) at the Double-A level.”

He’s spent his entire 2026 season in the minors and logged 55 innings across three different levels of the Yankees’ minor-league system. He did not make it past AA.

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Taking a Quick Look at Chase Hampton’s Professional Career

Chase Hampton has pitched his entire professional career within the New York Yankees organization.

Across three seasons in the minors, he holds an ERA of 4.89 over 180.1 IP.

It’s pretty common for players to be tossed around this time of year, especially as an organizational depth piece, but it will be interesting to see if Hampton remains with the Cardinals throughout the offseason, or if another team sees something worth making a move for the 25-year-old pitcher.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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St. Louis Cardinals Acquire Former Yankees Pitcher in Sudden Roster Move

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