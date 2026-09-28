Polarizing New York Yankees Player Linked to NL Club Via Free Agency

All eyes are on the New York Yankees during their upcoming MLB playoff run, which will begin on Tuesday evening against the Boston Red Sox in what should be an extremely exciting three-game series.

However, it’s never too early to start thinking about what’s next for the Yankees following the current season.

Many decisions will have to be made by Yankees GM Brian Cashman. One of the biggest is regarding outfielder Trent Grisham, who has recently been linked to the Cincinnati Reds via free agency.

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Trent Grisham Named ‘Best Fit’ in Cincinnati

There is a good chance that Trent Grisham will walk out the door in free agency.

After a very solid first season with the Yankees, his 2026 has been a struggle, and he’s become a polarizing player in the Bronx.

Recently, Fansided.com’s Jake Elman linked Trent Grisham to the Cincinnati Reds in free agency:

“Have you seen their outfield depth? Grisham shouldn’t be overly expensive, and he’d bring further power to an intriguing Reds lineup. He’s also familiar with the NL Central, having begun his career with the Brewers. But remember: Grisham has almost exclusively played center field in recent years, so we suggest the Reds — or whoever else signs him — give him corner outfield reps during spring training. ”

Trent Grisham clubbed 34 home runs in 2025, but backed that breakout season with just 18 home runs in 2026, and his .211 average with a very high strikeouts reason is more than enough reason for the Yankees to let Grisham walk out the door.

And for what it’s worth, Grisham might not even find himself in the Yankees lineup for the MLB playoffs. Grisham is currently battling a hamstring injury, and his status is still up in the air.

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Looking at Trent Grisham’s Time with the Yankees

Trent Grisham has played in each of the last three seasons with the New York Yankees.

He logged 76 games with the club in 2024 and has played 120+ games in the Yankees outfield over the past two seasons.

Across 340 total games played in Pinstripes, Grisham has clubbed 61 home runs, driven in 164 runs, and holds an OPS+ of 107 in a Yankees uniform.

As for his 2026 campaign, Grisham’s OPS+ has dropped nearly 30 points from 123 (2025) to 95, and his defense has also slipped a bit. Over 418 at-bats this season, Grisham has 89 strikeouts (in 121 games played).

He’s playing the 2026 season on MLB’s Qualifying Offer ($22 million), but it’s fair to assume the AAV on his next contract will be much lower than that.