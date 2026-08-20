Astros’ Jeremy Pena Gets New Injury Update After Leaving Win vs. Angels

The Houston Astros went through a scare on Wednesday night. Shortstop Jeremy Pena, who has battled injuries throughout 2026, came up with a new setback in the Astros’ win.

Pena, 28, took a sinker off his left hand that was later called a strike. After striking out on the pitch, he would exit the game and be replaced by Nick Allen. The initial diagnosis was a left-hand contusion for the Astros’ shortstop.

Pena was given a new update after Houston’s win.

According to manager Joe Espada, X-rays came back negative on the injured hand of Jeremy Pena. He “is sore,” wrote The Athletic’s Chandler Rome.

It doesn’t appear to be a long-term setback for the Astros shortstop.

Jeremy Pena Continues to Battle Unfortunate Injuries

This is not the first time the Astros were left with uncertainty at their everyday shortstop. Jeremy Pena’s bad injury luck started during Spring Training. He fractured his right ring finger in March, which kept him out of the World Baseball Classic.

Pena would go on to return to the Astros for the start of the regular season before suffering a Grade 1 hamstring strain in Houston’s loss to the Seattle Mariners on April 11.

The injury would result in over a month of missed time.

After returning on May 18, Pena would pick up a mild left calf strain in late June, leading to a 10-day injured list stint. Jeremy Pena returned from the setback on July 10 and has remained healthy until the injury scare on Wednesday night.

The 28-year-old has been one of the Astros’ most successful bats in 2026 after picking up his first All-Star bid in 2025. Through 79 games, Pena is hitting .283/.338/.469 with 14 home runs, 40 RBI, and eight stolen bases.

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Astros Extend AL West Lead in Win Over Angels

Heading into Wednesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels, Houston held a one-game lead over the Texas Rangers for the lead in the AL West. An Astros win and a Rangers loss to the Washington Nationals helped Houston extend their lead to two games.

In a tight-knit American League with six teams within 2.5 games for the final Wild Card spot, a division title becomes even more valuable for whoever comes out of the West on top.

Houston’s stretch of 11-for-12 wins in late July to early August has helped reposition them back into the postseason race. They will look to continue this hot streak in the final half of August and into September.

Houston’s series-defining matchup against the Los Angeles Angels is Thursday night. The Astros’ Peter Lambert (8-6, 3.11 ERA) is set to pitch against the Angels’ Grayson Rodriguez (3-5, 7.17 ERA).