Astros Provide Telling Injury Update on Jeremy Pena Following Wednesday’s Exit

The Houston Astros went through another injury scare to shortstop Jeremy Pena in Wednesday’s win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Pena, 28, was hit by a sinker in the left hand and exited the contest, being replaced by Nick Allen. The Astros initially ruled the injury as a left-hand contusion.

MRIs came back negative, revealing no structural damage to the hand, wrote The Athletic’s Chandler Rome. Manager Joe Espada provided more information on Jeremy Pena’s injury timeline, saying that the team is “optimistic he won’t need an IL stint.”

This is uplifting news. The Astros have already lost Pena for much of the regular season due to a Grade 1 hamstring strain and a mild left calf strain earlier this season.

However, if the Astros decide on placing Pena on the injured list, it would be his third time this season.

Jeremy Pena Out of Astros Lineup vs. Angels

Houston announced their lineup in the series finale against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. Jeremy Pena does not appear in his usual leadoff position.

While Pena is sidelined, the Astros will be missing out on one of their top bats. Through 79 games this season, Pena is batting .283/.338/.469 with 14 home runs, 40 RBI, and eight stolen bases.

Nick Allen will replace Pena in the lineup tonight and bat seventh.

Nick Allen, 27, has performed well as the Astros’ utility infielder this season. Through 70 appearances, Allen is hitting .252/.294/.339 with two home runs, 13 RBI, and two stolen bases.

Allen’s best stretch of 2026 came in July, where he batted .321/.355/.392 with six RBI across 13 games.

Christian Walker Not in Astros Lineup on Thursday

Houston will also rest first baseman Christian Walker in Thursday’s game. Lamonte Wade Jr. will replace the 35-year-old and bat lead-off against the Los Angeles Angels.

Walker has struggled at the plate this week. He hasn’t logged a hit since getting two in the Astros’ extra-inning win over the Seattle Mariners on Aug. 14. He’s gone 0-for-15 with eight strikeouts since.

After an impressive start to the 2026 season, Christian Walker’s hitting stats now sit at .230/.308/.440. Walker hasn’t been able to catch a stride since the second half of the regular season began in mid-July.

Houston will look to keep their distance from the Texas Rangers while being at the top of the AL West. Entering Thursday, the Astros have a two-game lead over the Rangers.

With 35 regular-season games to go for Houston, every contest will count down the stretch.