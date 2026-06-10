MLB World Reacts to Houston Astros Acquiring Rays Player via Trade

On Wednesday (6/10), the Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays have agreed to an MLB trade.

Per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, the Astros are acquiring minor league infielder Raynel Delgado from the Rays for cash considerations.

McTaggart also wrote (on 6/10, via X): “Delgado, 26, is a LH bat who was drafted in the sixth round by Cleveland in 2018. He’s slashing .250/.320/.362 with three homers, 33 RBIs and 24 steals at Triple-A Durham.”

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco then writes: “Delgado was not on Tampa Bay’s roster and would only require a 40-man spot with Houston if the trade was spurred by him exercising an assignment clause in his minor league deal. He’ll be assigned to Triple-A Sugar Land.”

Raynel Delgado is a 26-year-old infielder who has yet to make his MLB debut, and has spent eight seasons in the minors waiting for his shot. Perhaps he will finally get it with the Houston Astros.

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Social Media Reacts to Astros-Rays Trade on Wednesday

This is a pretty minor trade across MLB, but you never know, it could have future implications for Raynel Delgado if he happens to play well for his new team’s Triple-A team, Sugar Land.

Here are some reactions across the MLB landscape after the deal was reported:

@francysromeroFR writes (via X): “Source: Infielder Raynel Delgado was traded to the Houston Astros from the Rays for cash considerations. The 26-year-old utility player was hitting .250 in Triple-A Durham with 18 extra-base hits. He could be promoted soon.”

Houston will be Delgado’s fourth MLB organization (Milwaukee Brewers, Cleveland Guardians , Rays, and now, the Houston Astros).

@matthewkawahara : “The Astros acquired infielder Raynel Delgado from the Rays for cash considerations, they announced. Delgado, 26, has a .250/.320/.362 slash line this season at Triple-A and has played all four infield spots in the minors, mostly 2B and 3B. He will report to Triple-A Sugar Land.”

Dylan Delgatto wrote: “The Astros have acquired IF Raynel Delgado from the Rays in exchange for cash considerations. Delgado will report to Triple A Sugar Land. Delgado, 26, has played his entire 2026 season at Triple A Durham, hitting .250 (56×224) with 14 doubles, three homers and 33 RBI in 61 games. Delgado has played third base (30g), shortstop (19g) and second base (7g) this season.”

https://twitter.com/DDelgattoNFL/status/2064770255633961333

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More on Raynel Delgado….

Over his eight-year minor league career, Raynel Delgado is hitting .254 with 41 home runs, 113 doubles, and an OPS of .703.

He’s been stuck at the Triple-A level for the last three seasons.

In 2025, Raynel has three home runs, 14 doubles, and is slugging .362 in 224 at-bats.

However, this trade could be a breath of fresh air for the 26-year-old, who certainly still has some time left on his side if he wants to make something of an MLB career.

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