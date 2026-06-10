Chicago Cubs Announce News on 10-Year MLB Player During Rockies Series

The Chicago Cubs are about to begin a three-game series with the Colorado Rockies.

Before game one of the series (in Colorado), the Cubs announced news on 10-year MLB pitcher Jameson Taillon.

The Cubs are 34-32, and on the verge of falling into last place in the NL Central.

Update: The Cubs are down 5-1 to the Rockies in the top of the third inning on Tuesday.

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Jameson Taillon Heading to IL

Per multiple reports, Jameson Taillon is headed to the 15-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. The Cubs also made a corresponding move to their roster.

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco wrote (on 6/9):

“Chicago also added lefty reliever Antoine Kelly to the 40-man roster, according to the MLB.com transaction log. Kelly was optioned to Triple-A. The Cubs acquired him in a cash trade with the Dodgers over the weekend. That suggests the Chicago native triggered an upward mobility clause in his minor league deal with Los Angeles. Kelly has still yet to reach the Majors.”

This is yet another piece of injury news for the Chicago Cubs regarding an MLB starter. Edward Cabrera just returned from the IL, and directly after, another starter goes down. Chicago’s pitching staff is really being tested.

Jameson Taillon is a 10-year MLB veteran with a 5.19 ERA over 13 starts this season. He’s been with the Chicago Cubs since 2023.

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Jameson Taillon’s MLB Career

Jameson Taillon has had an up-and-down MLB career to this point. He began his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he had a couple of good seasons to start his MLB journey, but then dealt with injuries and a slight hiatus from the game.

Fast forward to 2023 with the Chicago Cubs, Taillon signed a four-year, $68 million contract, and had some quality seasons. In 2025, Taillon held an ERA of 3.68 over 129.2 innings. In 2024, it was a 3.27 ERA over 165.1 innings.

However, that ERA has now inflated to over 5.00, and maybe this injured list stint, which is retroactive to June 8 will serve him well.

And for the Cubs, they need to pick up wins quickly because this pitching staff issue has become a big concern for the future.

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