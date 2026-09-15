Houston Astros Quickly Promote 27-Year-Old Outfielder Before Royals Game

The Houston Astros have announced a sudden roster decision ahead of their series against the Kansas City Royals.

According to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, Taylor Trammell has now been placed on the paternity list, and Joey Loperfido has been called up from Triple-A Sugar Land.

Houston Astros Send Trammell to Paternity List, Loperfido Earns Promotion

With Trammell now off the table for the time being, 27-year-old Loperfido is stepping up to the plate.

The left fielder has been playing in Triple-A, where he’s slashing .287/.375/.387 with a .762 OPS and three homers through 59 games. He’s posted 14 doubles and 29 RBIs.

Loperfido was selected by Houston 208th overall in the seventh round of the 2021 MLB draft. He made his debut with the franchise in April 2024.

As for 29-year-old Trammell, he is in the midst of his sixth MLB season, but his career began with the Seattle Mariners. He then played brief stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees.

In November 2024, he was purchased by the Astros.

Trammell is currently slashing .204/.292/.353 with a .645 OPS and seven homers through 91 games. He has recorded 10 doubles, two triples and 21 RBIs.

Although he will only be out for a short period, this is an opportunity for Loperfido to take the big stage and prove himself.

Where the Astros Stand As the Postseason Nears

After a brutal season last year, Houston’s slow redemption this season has been refreshing.

The Astros lead, albeit by a small margin, the American League West at 75-75 overall.

They are trailed by the Texas Rangers (74-76), the Mariners (70-81), the Athletics (61-89) and the Los Angeles Angels (57-93).

According to FanGraphs’ latest MLB Playoff Odds, as of Sept. 15, Houston has a 76.0% chance of winning their division and a 4.4% chance of clinching the World Series title this fall.

The Astros will be competing in their series opener against the Royals on Tuesday at 8:10 p.m. ET.

This three-game stretch is being held at Daikin Park.

Following this set, Houston will then host the Atlanta Braves for another homestand.

Considering the Braves are riding an 88-63 overall record and rank fourth in all of baseball, this is expected to be a grueling matchup for Houston.

From there, the Astros will take on the Mariners at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, then the Athletics at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento.

At the very least, fans were hoping to see a healthier lineup and rotation this year. The franchise took a massive hit last season, but they’ve been on a better path this time around.

Their slim lead in the AL West offers hope, but the work is far from over.