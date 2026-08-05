Houston Astros Released 28-Year-Old Pitcher from Organization During Blue Jays Series

On Wednesday, the Houston Astros will wrap up their series with the Toronto Blue Jays.

It’s a rubber match between the two AL clubs, and the Stros will send their ace, Hunter Brown, to try and capture the series win. Houston has been playing very good baseball since the All-Star break.

In spin-off news, due to the MLB trade deadline passing, many MLB teams have had to release several players from their organization, and the Stros are no different.

The most recent casualty came in the form of 28-year-old pitcher Sam Carlson.

More MLB on Heavy: Houston Astros Announce Christian Walker Decision Before Blue Jays Game

Astros Release Sam Carlson from Organization

The Houston Astros have released pitcher Sam Carlson from their organization, according to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys’ transaction tracker:

“Sugar Land Space Cowboys released RHP Sam Carlson.”

He signed with the Houston Astros on a minors pact back in December.

The 28 y/o pitcher has compiled 352.1 total IP in his minors career, and holds an ERA of 4.50 with 408 K’s.

Across 36.1 innings in AAA this season, Carlson posted an ERA of 3.47 with 43 strikeouts. He’s played at pretty much every level of the minors, but has yet to get a shot at the MLB level.

The Seattle Mariners drafted him in the 2nd round of the 2017 MLB draft out of Burnsville, HS.

More MLB on Heavy: Toronto Blue Jays Announce Kazuma Okamoto Change Before Astros Game

Looking at the Houston Astros Right Now

The Houston Astros are currently 59-56 and hold a 2.5-game lead in the AL West.

After their series with the Blue Jays, the Stros will head out West to face the San Diego Padres and then, the San Francisco Giants.

Houston is 8-2 in their last 10 games.

The big addition for the Houston Astros at the MLB trade deadline was adding Daulton Varsho, which helps add a left-handed bat in the outfield.

Led by Yordan Alvarez, if the Astros get hot, they are a sneaky team that can make noise in the AL during October.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Should Acquire World Series MVP Off Waivers